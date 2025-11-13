There is no exact recipe when it comes to the best thrash metal cover songs.

Some bands liksuch ase Metallica and Megadeth have chosen the more serious route when recording cover songs over the years. Metallica have a whole trove of metal covers, including an entire album, 1988's Garage Inc., to choose from for this list.

But then you also have Sodom, who just sound like they're having fun while covering a surf rock classic from the 1960s. The same goes for Exodus on their cover of a popular funk song.

Whether you are looking for serious heavy hitters or fun takes on iconic songs, here are the best cover songs from 11 big thrash metal bands.

Anthrax, 'Got the Time' (1990)

Original artist: Joe Jackson (1979)

Why this cover works: British new wave artist Joe Jackson scored a minor college radio hit when he released "Got the Time" in 1979. Jackson's original begins with a rapid-fire bass line that Anthrax's Frank Bello matches with an even faster pace on the 1990 cover. It's part of what makes the thrash metal mainstays sound more like a ripping hardcore punk band here.

Death Angel, 'Cold Gin' (1988)

Original artist: KISS (1974)

Why this cover works: This cover doesn't sound like KISS or Death Angel. The KISS original has a bit of a swagger to it, while Death Angel's take is a little rougher around the edges before letting loose as the song closes. It sounds more akin to an '80s hair metal band covering KISS, which makes it all the more endearing.

Exodus, 'Low Rider' (1989)

Original artist: War (1975)

Why this cover works: War's 1975 funk hit has been sampled and covered to death over the years (Korn, Beastie Boys, Barry White). And yet, Exodus have continued to be the one act that has done the best job at giving the song a second life. The band's 1989 cover keeps the funky bass line of the original, but then layers it with several metal elements, including a massive guitar solo that helps tie it all together.

Flotsam and Jetsam, 'Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting' (1988)

Original artist: Elton John (1976)

Why this cover works: Out of all the thrash metal bands on this list, Flotsam and Jetsam are the one that took the most liberties when it came to changing the lyrics of the original song. The band's cover of the Elton John hit "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" swaps out a few words to give the song a little more grit. Instead of saying "It's seven o'clock and I wanna rock," Flotsam and Jetsam let us know they wanna "mosh." It is one of multiple lyric tweaks that are subtle enough to maintain the integrity of the 1976 classic.

Megadeth, 'Anarchy in the U.K.' (1988)

Original artist: Sex Pistols (1976)

Why this cover works: Megadeth refuse to play the song live, but that shouldn't stop you from appreciating this cover of the Sex Pistols' debut single. Dave Mustaine, who became a born-again Christian in 2002, revealed in a 2024 interview that the band stopped playing the song live due to its "anti-Christ" lyrics. And while the song has been covered by several other rock and metal acts, including Motley Crue and a parody by Green Jelly, it was Mustaine who did the best job of matching Johnny Rotten's snarling vocals.

Metallica, 'Stone Cold Crazy' (1990)

Original artist: Queen (1974)

Why this cover works: Look, there could be an entire separate list that is a ranking of Metallica covers. Their version of Queen's "Stone Cold Crazy" isn't their most-played live cover, but it deserves more setlist love. The original is arguably one of Queen's hardest rocking songs. Even considering that, Metallica covering the band in the early 1990s was still a giant leap. This next part may be difficult for some to admit: James Hetfield's vocals are a better match for the Metallica version than Freddie Mercury's are on Queen's 1974 recording. In terms of nailing a cover while also taking it to the next level, Metallica do it best on their version of "Stone Cold Crazy."

Overkill, 'Frankenstein' (1991)

Original artist: The Edgar Winter Group (1972)

Why this cover works: Overkill's take on the song clocks in over a minute shorter than The Edgar Winter Group's hit. And it doesn't skimp on anything, either. It sounds bigger, louder and faster than the original from 1972. Even the opening drum fill sounds massive. This is what you expect to hear when you're told a thrash metal band is covering a classic rock song.

Sepultura, 'Orgasmatron' (1991)

Original artist: Motorhead (1986)

Why this cover works: Motorhead's "Orgasmatron" was already a stomper when it came out in 1986. But if a case could be made for potentially improving the song, it would potentially be dialing back on Lemmy's vocals a bit and amping up the guitar. Enter Sepultura, who did just that as they somehow found a way to be heavier than Motorhead.

Slayer, 'Dissident Aggressor' (1988)

Original artist: Judas Priest (1977)

Why this cover works: One has falsetto screams and the other doesn't. Both of them rule.

Sodom, 'Surfin Bird' (2001)

Original artist: Trashmen (1963)

Why this cover works: There's no way to make a serious cover of a surf rock song nearly 40 years after it was released. Sodom realized that when they went into the studio to record their version. This is just a thrash metal band being silly and having fun, which often makes for the best covers. It's also a tie-in to their Vietnam War-based album M-16 and The Trashmen's original having been featured on the Full Metal Jacket soundtrack.

Testament, 'Nobody's Fault' (1988)

Original artist: Aerosmith (1976)

Why this cover works: One of Aerosmith's heaviest songs gets heavier. At no point does the band try to top Steven Tyler's voice or Joe Perry's guitar. Instead, they stick to what they do best: charging straight ahead at full force. Some may be surprised that this was originally an Aerosmith track, depending on when they were introduced to the band. If anything, hearing Testament's cover helps bring a new appreciation for Aerosmith's early career deep cuts.

