Holding My Breath: The Two Testaments of Chuck Billy is the new memoir from the legendary thrash singer that's coming this fall.

Due Nov. 10 through Permuted Press, the book (co-written by Billy and Dave Erickson) explores dual parts of the frontman's life, plunging fans into the early Bay Area thrash scene from which Testament arose. This "Old Testament" portion places emphasis on the band's formation and subsequent rise to global stardom.

The "New Testament" tells a much different story, however. In 2001, at the age of 38, Billy received a cancer diagnosis that forever altered his outlook on life. His peers rallied for support and a Thrash of the Titans benefit concert was held, furthering anchoring the singer in the fight as he also pulled from his Native American and Mexican-American heritage.

"This book is about two versions of me that are really just one story — the guy who thought he was invincible and the guy who learned how fragile life really is," Billy asserts.

chuck billy book cover Permuted Press loading...

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Holding My Breath: The Two Testaments of Chuck Billy also features a foreword by Judas Priest's Rob Halford and an afterword from Lamb of God's Randy Blythe.

Anthony Ziccardi, Publisher of Permuted Press, enthuses, “Chuck Billy is a major influential voice in the thrash metal scene. Permuted Press is thrilled to be publishing his remarkable personal journey.”

To pre-order, head to the website for Chuck Billy's book.

Testament 2026 Tour Dates

Testament wrapped up a North American tour with Overkill and Destruction earlier in April. They'll be back out on the road starting in late June as they spend the summer winding their way through the European festival circuit.

To see all upcoming dates, head to the Testament website.

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