Testament will extend their Thrash of the Titans tour into 2026, storming the United States next spring with support from fellow thrash veterans Overkill and Destruction.

The U.S. trek kicks off on March 14 in Portland and concludes on April 10 in Berkeley, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Dec. 19).

You can see the full list of dates below.

What Did Testament Say About 2026's 'Thrash of the Titans' Tour?

"2026 looks like it is going to start with an explosion with the Thrash of the Titans tour," Testament lead singer Chuck Billy said in a statement. "Joining us will be our metal brothers Overkill and Destruction. Our friendship has almost reached four decades. This is gonna be a thrash metal show you don’t wanna miss!"

Overkill lead singer Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth added: "March can't come soon enough. We are stoked to be part of this killer package that will lay waste to the States! Let's get this show on the road!”

How Testament's Recent Tours Prepared Them for Their Blistering New Album

Testament released their blistering new album, the death and black metal-influenced Para Bellum, in October. Loudwire named it the best metal album of 2025.

The band previously embarked on the Thrash of the Titans 2025 tour European with Obituary, Destruction and Nervosa. They hit the road with Kreator the year before that on the Klash of the Titans tour, culling their from 1987's The Legacy and 1988's The New Order.

Testament guitarist Eric Peterson told Loudwire those old-school sets helped get the band in the right frame of mind for writing and recording Para Bellum.

"Doing The New Order and The Legacy in its entirety, doing Practice What You Preach, especially the older stuff, playing all that thrash again ... Jesus, the right hand's just going 'rrrrr' the whole time," Peterson said. "Then when I get home and I'm writing riffs, I'm already kind of thinking like that in the back of my head a little bit. So it's full circle. We're kind of back to the beginning but with all these newer influences, especially with the death and the black metal vibes — which we were into, or I was always into, as a kid."

Testament, Thrash of the Titans 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

March 14 - Portland, OR @ Roseland theater

March 15 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

March 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex

March 18 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

March 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

March 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

March 22 - Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre

March 24 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

March 25 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

March 27 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

March 28 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

March 29 - Reading, PA @ Club Reverb

March 31 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

April 1 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

April 3 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

April 4 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

April 5 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

April 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

April 10 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre (No Overkill)