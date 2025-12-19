The rock and metal touring industry is concluding 2025 with a flurry of activity as we've got 17 new rock and metal tours announced over the last seven days (following 41 new tours the week prior).

Getting in under the wire for 2025 is Marilyn Manson, who announced a short run of spring headline dates for 2026 with VOWWS. Lacuna Coil also have a spring run of shows that include VOWWS and others. And you've got a month-long run for GWAR next spring with support from Soulfly and King Parrot.

This week also saw new tour announcements from All That Remains, a Currents/ERRA co-headliner, a Thy Art Is Murder run and more.

Plus, we've got some details on the Decibel Metal and Beer Festival for next year as well as Wilco's Solid Sound Festival.

Check out all the new tour announcements listed below.

Tour Dates: April 16 - June 13

Support Acts: Joy Oladokun, Mon Rovîa, Lamont Landers and JJ Grey & Mofro

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: April 29 - May 23

Support Acts: Born of Osiris, Dead Eyes

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: April 24 - June 6

Support Acts: Undeath, Crown Magnetar, and Mutilation Barbecue

Ticketing Info

Bad Suns

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

currents in 2025 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: March 6 - April 19

Support Acts: Caskets, Aviana

Ticketing Info

Gouge Away

Tour Dates: Feb. 19, March 13 - April 24, Sept. 20 - 26

Support Acts: Wednesday

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: March 19 - April 29

Support Acts: Soulfly, King Parrot

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: March 24 - May 1

Support Acts: Escape the Fate, VOWWS, AXTY

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: April 23 - May 16

Support Acts: VOWWS

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: April 24 - May 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 3

Support Acts: Allegaeon, Cognitive, Cryptosis

Ticketing Info

Slow Crush

Tour Dates: March 13 - 28

Support Acts: Spite House, She's Green

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: March 14 - April 10

Support Acts: Overkill, Destruction

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: May 1 - 31

Support Acts: 156/Silence, Fox Lake, Vianova

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: May 2 - 31

Support Acts: Carnifex, Bodysnatcher, 200 Stab Wounds, Ingested, Gates to Hell, Bodybox

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates: March 4 - 22

Support Acts: Notions, Catsclaw

Ticketing Info

War on Women

Tour Dates: March 18 - 29

Support Acts: Oceanator

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

* Power Trip and Municipal Waste will co-headline the 2026 Decibel Metal and Beer Festival: Philly taking place May 2-3 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. The bill also features Kylesa, Cro-Mags, Cyptopsy, Necrot, Fulci and many more.

Ticketing Info

* The Breeders, Gang of Four, Billy Bragg, S.G. Goodman and more have been announced for WIlco's Solid Sound Festival taking place June 26-28 at MASS MoCa in North Adams, Mass.

Ticketing Info

* The Sonic Temple 2026 lineup has undergone a few changes. Organizers have announced that Anthrax and Attack Attack have dropped off the bill, but they've since added A Skylit Drive and Suicidal Tendencies. The fest is still set for May 14-17 at Columbus, Ohio's Historic Crew Stadium.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Sleep Theory have announce a special hometown acoustic show for Dec. 21 at Memphis' Minglewood Hall. Stopgap Solution and Mourning Eve will support.

Ticketing Info

* Pig Destroyer and Deadguy will team up for a pair of Maryland Deathfest warm-up shows in May taking place in the New York area. The two bands will play Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on May 21 and Garwood, N.J.'s Crossroads on May 22 with Sex Prisoner and Mellow Harsher opening.

Ticketing Info

* David Lee Roth has been announced for a show at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, S.D. The performance will take place Aug. 7 during the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Motorcycle Rally. Meanwhile, the mighty Megadeth will take over the Buffalo Chip for the first time ever the following night on Aug. 8.

Ticketing Info

* Gene Simmons, Josh Homme, Brad Wilk, Jake E. Lee, Steve Gorman, Larry LaLonde Mike Inez, Billy Rowe and Josh Zee have all signed on for Dean Delray's 60th birthday bash taking place Feb. 3 at the Avalon in Hollywood, Calif. The show will be a mix of stand-up comedy and a live tribute to the Bon Scott era of AC/DC.

Ticketing Info

* 3OH!3 have announce a special 3OH!3 Day performance on March 3 at the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colo.

Ticketing Info