17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Dec. 12-18, 2025)

17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Dec. 12-18, 2025)

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic / Kevin Winter / Chiaki Nozu/WireImage, Getty Images

The rock and metal touring industry is concluding 2025 with a flurry of activity as we've got 17 new rock and metal tours announced over the last seven days (following 41 new tours the week prior).

Getting in under the wire for 2025 is Marilyn Manson, who announced a short run of spring headline dates for 2026 with VOWWS. Lacuna Coil also have a spring run of shows that include VOWWS and others. And you've got a month-long run for GWAR next spring with support from Soulfly and King Parrot.

This week also saw new tour announcements from All That Remains, a Currents/ERRA co-headliner, a Thy Art Is Murder run and more.

Plus, we've got some details on the Decibel Metal and Beer Festival for next year as well as Wilco's Solid Sound Festival.

Check out all the new tour announcements listed below.

Alabama Shakes

Photo Credit Bobbi Rich
loading...

Tour Dates: April 16 - June 13
Support Acts: Joy Oladokun, Mon Rovîa, Lamont Landers and JJ Grey & Mofro
Ticketing Info

All That Remains

Scott Dudelson, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: April 29 - May 23
Support Acts: Born of Osiris, Dead Eyes
Ticketing Info

Archspire

Alex Morgan
loading...

Tour Dates: April 24 - June 6
Support Acts: Undeath, Crown Magnetar, and Mutilation Barbecue
Ticketing Info

Bad Suns

Bad Suns by Sarah Eiseman
loading...

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Currents / Erra

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: March 6 - April 19
Support Acts: Caskets, Aviana
Ticketing Info

Gouge Away

Photo by Ian Enger
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19, March 13 - April 24, Sept. 20 - 26
Support Acts: Wednesday
Ticketing Info

GWAR

Shawn Stanley
loading...

Tour Dates: March 19 - April 29
Support Acts: Soulfly, King Parrot
Ticketing Info

Lacuna Coil

Photo credit: Marco Castellani
loading...

Tour Dates: March 24 - May 1
Support Acts: Escape the Fate, VOWWS, AXTY
Ticketing Info

Marilyn Manson

Nuclear Blast Records
loading...

Tour Dates: April 23 - May 16
Support Acts: VOWWS
Ticketing Info

Master Boot Record

Stephanie Cabral
loading...

Tour Dates: April 24 - May 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Obscura

Nuclear Blast Records
loading...

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 3
Support Acts: Allegaeon, Cognitive, Cryptosis
Ticketing Info

Slow Crush

Photo By Stefaan Temmerman
loading...

Tour Dates: March 13 - 28
Support Acts: Spite House, She's Green
Ticketing Info

Testament

Photo Credit: Fred Kowalo
loading...

Tour Dates: March 14 - April 10
Support Acts: Overkill, Destruction
Ticketing Info

Thornhill

Jon Pisani
loading...

Tour Dates: May 1 - 31
Support Acts: 156/Silence, Fox Lake, Vianova
Ticketing Info

Thy Art Is Murder

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - 31
Support Acts: Carnifex, Bodysnatcher, 200 Stab Wounds, Ingested, Gates to Hell, Bodybox
Ticketing Info

Volumes

Good As Gold Group
loading...

Tour Dates: March 4 - 22
Support Acts: Notions, Catsclaw
Ticketing Info

War on Women

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - 29
Support Acts: Oceanator
Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

Cooper Neill, Getty Images
loading...

* Power Trip and Municipal Waste will co-headline the 2026 Decibel Metal and Beer Festival: Philly taking place May 2-3 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. The bill also features Kylesa, Cro-Mags, Cyptopsy, Necrot, Fulci and many more.
Ticketing Info

* The Breeders, Gang of Four, Billy Bragg, S.G. Goodman and more have been announced for WIlco's Solid Sound Festival taking place June 26-28 at MASS MoCa in North Adams, Mass.
Ticketing Info

* The Sonic Temple 2026 lineup has undergone a few changes. Organizers have announced that Anthrax and Attack Attack have dropped off the bill, but they've since added A Skylit Drive and Suicidal Tendencies. The fest is still set for May 14-17 at Columbus, Ohio's Historic Crew Stadium.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Sleep Theory have announce a special hometown acoustic show for Dec. 21 at Memphis' Minglewood Hall. Stopgap Solution and Mourning Eve will support.
Ticketing Info

* Pig Destroyer and Deadguy will team up for a pair of Maryland Deathfest warm-up shows in May taking place in the New York area. The two bands will play Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on May 21 and Garwood, N.J.'s Crossroads on May 22 with Sex Prisoner and Mellow Harsher opening.
Ticketing Info

* David Lee Roth has been announced for a show at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, S.D. The performance will take place Aug. 7 during the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Motorcycle Rally. Meanwhile, the mighty Megadeth will take over the Buffalo Chip for the first time ever the following night on Aug. 8.
Ticketing Info

* Gene Simmons, Josh Homme, Brad Wilk, Jake E. Lee, Steve Gorman, Larry LaLonde Mike Inez, Billy Rowe and Josh Zee have all signed on for Dean Delray's 60th birthday bash taking place Feb. 3 at the Avalon in Hollywood, Calif. The show will be a mix of stand-up comedy and a live tribute to the Bon Scott era of AC/DC.
Ticketing Info

* 3OH!3 have announce a special 3OH!3 Day performance on March 3 at the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colo.
Ticketing Info

The 28 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2026 (So Far)

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: Alabama Shakes, All That Remains, Archspire, Currents, ERRA, GWAR, Lacuna Coil, Marilyn Manson, Master Boot Record, Obscura, Testament, Thornhill, Thy Art is Murder, Volumes
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire