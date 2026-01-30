Here's five new rock and metal albums announced this week that you can look forward to.

This past week's leading announcements is for fans of the underground, ranging from deathcore, death-thrash, melodic doom metal and black metal. We've even got one black metal band that's going acoustic with an LP full of reworked songs and a couple of covers. Ever hear an acoustic cover of a Nirvana song by a black metal band? Keep scrolling and the pleasure will be all yours.

Below, we've collected a bunch of information about each record, including the release date, label, track listing, preorder link and a video for the latest song these five groups have put out.

Get caught up and find some new releases that'll get you excited for later on this year.

Bodysnatcher , Hell Is Here, Hell Is Home

bodysnatcher album cover MNRK Heavy loading...

Release Date: April 10

Label: MNRK Heavy

Track Listing:

1. "The Maker"

2. "Writhe And Coil"

3. "Plague Of Flies"

4. "May Your Memory Rot"

5. "Violent Obsession"

6. "No Savior"

7. "Blade Between The Teeth"

8. "Two Empty Caskets"

9. "Survive Or Die" (ft. Scott Vogel)

10. "Hell Is Home"

Preorder Hell Is Here, Hell Is Home.

Newest Song: "The Maker"

ERRA , Silence Outlives the Earth

erra silence outlives the earth art UNFD loading...

Release Date: March 6

Label: UNFD

Track Listing:

1. "stelliform"

2. "further eden"

3. "gore of being"

4. "black cloud"

5. "cicada siren"

6. "echo sonata"

7. "lucid threshold"

8. "spiral (of liminal infinity)"

9. "i. the many names of god"

10. "ii. in the gut of the wolf"

11. "iii. twilight in the reflection of dreams"

Preorder Silence Outlives the Earth.

Newest Song: "Further Eden"

Nervosa , Slave Machine

nervosa slave machine art Napalm loading...

Release Date: April 3

Label: Napalm

Track Listing:

1. "Impending Doom"

2. "Slave Machine"

3. "Ghost Notes"

4. "Beast Of Burden"

5. "You Are Not A Hero"

6. "Hate"

7. "The New Empire"

8. "30 Seconds"

9. "Crawling For Your Pride"

10. "Learn Or Repeat"

11. "The Call"

12. "Speak In Fire"

Preorder Slave Machine.

Newest Song: "Slave Machine"

uada interwoven art Eisenwold loading...

Release Date: April 10

Label: Eisenwald Records

Track Listing:

1. "Djinn"

2. "Devoid of Light"

3. "The Dark (Winter)"

4. "The Purging Fire"

5. "Der Brandtaucher" (Rome cover)

6. "Something in the Way" (Nirvana cover)

Preorder Interwoven.

Newest Song: "Something in the Way" (Nirvana cover)

Winterfylleth, The Unyielding Season

winterfylleth album art Napalm loading...

Release Date: March 27

Label: Napalm

Track Listing:

01. "Heroes of a Hundred Fields"

02. "Echoes In The After"

03. "A Hollow Existence" (feat. Flagrum)

04. "Perdition’s Flame"

05. "The Unyielding Season"

06. "Unspoken Elegy" (feat. Arthur Thompson)

07. "In Ashen Wake"

08. "Towards Elysium"

09. "Where Dreams Once Grew"

10. "Enchantment" (Paradise Lost cover - bonus song)

Preorder The Unyielding Season.

Newest Song: "Heroes of a Hundred Fields"

