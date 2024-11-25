The 67 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2024

Napalm / Sony/RCA / Epitaph / Warner / Fearless / Flatspot/Last Ride / Nuclear Blast / Sumerian

Here are the 67 best rock and metal songs of 2024!

While 67 songs feels like quite a generous crop, these standouts represent just a small, small percentage of the thousands of new tracks released across the wide spectrum of heavy music.

As always, sifting through it all is one of the most daunting but welcome challenges of the year. We get to revisit and reflect on it all, thankful that rock and metal are both in healthy places and with some ascending new stars in the mix.

Of course, this year was highlighted by the return of Linkin Park and when looking at some of the more modern breakouts of the last 10-15 years, their influence over the evolution of hard rock is immeasurable.

On the more extreme end of things, there's a lot on the rise as well. Ice Nine Kills' popularity continues to soar. Their dedicated to the horror theme netted the band a high profile look with the theme song for the gory Terrifier film franchise, taking unrelentingly brutal music to a mainstream forefront.

No matter what your taste is in heavy music, 2024 delivered.

See if your favorite songs from this year made our list of the 67 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2024!

Contributions by Jordan Blum, Chad Childers, Joe DiVita and Lauryn Schaffner.

Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

