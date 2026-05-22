14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 15-21, 2026)

14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 15-21, 2026)

Erika Goldring, Getty Images, Patric Ullaeus, Kevin Winter, Getty Images

We've got 14 new rock and metal tours announced this past week and there's some shows you absolutely won't want to miss.

Smashing Pumpkins are planning epic shows in which they play two sets, one dedicated to their Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness album and the second set pulling hits from throughout the years.

Beartooth are also heading out with another late year run scheduled for North America. They're taking out Don Broco, Magnolia Park and Windwaker for dates in November and December.

And if you're looking for something a little heavier, there's a killer co-headline trek with Arch Enemy and their new vocalist Lauren Hart teaming up with The Black Dahlia Murder for shows in October and November.

This week also features some specialty concerts announced for Greta Van Fleet and The Offspring that you'll want to catch if you're in the area.

See all the big concert, tour and festival announcements from the past week below.

Arch Enemy / The Black Dahlia Murder

Photo Credit: Patric Ullaeus / Marshall Wieczorek
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Tour Dates: Oct. 5 - Nov. 16
Support Acts: Septicflesh, Crypta, Thrown Into Exile
Ticketing Info

Beartooth

Ashley Osborn
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Tour Dates: Nov. 11 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: Don Broco, Magnolia Park, Windwaker
Ticketing Info

Death From Above 1979

Jordi Vidal/Redferns, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - Nov. 28
Support Acts: TBA
Ticketing Info

Everclear

Photo Credit: Natalie J. Russell
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Tour Dates: Oct. 22 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: American Hi-Fi
Ticketing Info

Greyhaven

PHOTO CREDIT: Perri Leigh (@perrierleigh)
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Tour Dates: Aug. 17 - 29
Support Acts: Footballhead, CHEEM
Ticketing Info

Hellheart / Seaside Massacre

TAG Publicity
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Tour Dates: May 30 - June 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Igorrr

Photo by Svarta Photography
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Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 20
Support Acts: Secret Chiefs 3, Violent Magic Orchestra
Ticketing Info

LØLØ

Whitney Otte
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Tour Dates: June 13 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info

Pinhead Gunpowder

1-2-3-4 Go Records
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Tour Dates: Oct. 7 - Nov. 11
Support Acts: Night Shop, Constant Insult
Ticketing Info

SIM

Big Picture Media Online
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Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Six Feet Under

Photo by Stephanie Cabral
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Tour Dates: July 8 - Aug. 11
Support Acts: Kataklysm, Wormhole
Ticketing Info

The Smashing Pumpkins

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom
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Tour Dates: Sept. 30 - Nov. 12
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Concerts consist of two sets, one saluting Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the other featuring career hits.
Ticketing Info

Sweet Pill

credit: Juliette Boulay
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Tour Dates: Aug. 17 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

Adrian Vandenberg / Marco Mendoza / Vinnie Moore

David Dauphin / Dwidou Photography / Dalila Kriheli / RockstarPix / Gretschen Johnson Photography
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Tour Dates: Aug. 3 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: "My Whitesnake Years" tour, celebrating the music of the co-headliners including their works in Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, UFO, Ted Nugent and more.
Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @nathanzucker
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* Limp Bizkit will headline Rock the Runway with support from Cypress Hill and The Dirty Nil. The special event takes place Sept. 17 at the London International Airport in London, Ontario.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* The Offspring have announced two special concerts where they'll be playing "just the punk stuff" from early in their career. The shows are set for Aug. 3 at La Capitole in Quebec City and Aug. 5 in MTELUS in Montreal.
Ticketing Info

* Greta Van Fleet have booked a special low-cost performance on May 27 at New York City's Bowery Ballroom. Tickets are available for purchase in person only on May 26 at 9AM at the Bowery Ballroom box office.

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: Adrian Vandenberg, Arch Enemy, Beartooth, Death From Above 1979, Everclear, Greta Van Fleet, Greyhaven, Igorrr, Six Feet Under, The Black Dahlia Murder, The Offspring, The Smashing Pumpkins
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

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