14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 15-21, 2026)
We've got 14 new rock and metal tours announced this past week and there's some shows you absolutely won't want to miss.
Smashing Pumpkins are planning epic shows in which they play two sets, one dedicated to their Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness album and the second set pulling hits from throughout the years.
Beartooth are also heading out with another late year run scheduled for North America. They're taking out Don Broco, Magnolia Park and Windwaker for dates in November and December.
And if you're looking for something a little heavier, there's a killer co-headline trek with Arch Enemy and their new vocalist Lauren Hart teaming up with The Black Dahlia Murder for shows in October and November.
This week also features some specialty concerts announced for Greta Van Fleet and The Offspring that you'll want to catch if you're in the area.
See all the big concert, tour and festival announcements from the past week below.
Arch Enemy / The Black Dahlia Murder
Tour Dates: Oct. 5 - Nov. 16
Support Acts: Septicflesh, Crypta, Thrown Into Exile
Ticketing Info
Beartooth
Tour Dates: Nov. 11 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: Don Broco, Magnolia Park, Windwaker
Ticketing Info
Death From Above 1979
Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - Nov. 28
Support Acts: TBA
Ticketing Info
Everclear
Tour Dates: Oct. 22 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: American Hi-Fi
Ticketing Info
Greyhaven
Tour Dates: Aug. 17 - 29
Support Acts: Footballhead, CHEEM
Ticketing Info
Hellheart / Seaside Massacre
Tour Dates: May 30 - June 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Igorrr
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 20
Support Acts: Secret Chiefs 3, Violent Magic Orchestra
Ticketing Info
LØLØ
Tour Dates: June 13 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info
Pinhead Gunpowder
Tour Dates: Oct. 7 - Nov. 11
Support Acts: Night Shop, Constant Insult
Ticketing Info
SIM
Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Six Feet Under
Tour Dates: July 8 - Aug. 11
Support Acts: Kataklysm, Wormhole
Ticketing Info
The Smashing Pumpkins
Tour Dates: Sept. 30 - Nov. 12
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Concerts consist of two sets, one saluting Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the other featuring career hits.
Ticketing Info
Sweet Pill
Tour Dates: Aug. 17 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Adrian Vandenberg / Marco Mendoza / Vinnie Moore
Tour Dates: Aug. 3 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: "My Whitesnake Years" tour, celebrating the music of the co-headliners including their works in Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, UFO, Ted Nugent and more.
Ticketing Info
New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* Limp Bizkit will headline Rock the Runway with support from Cypress Hill and The Dirty Nil. The special event takes place Sept. 17 at the London International Airport in London, Ontario.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
* The Offspring have announced two special concerts where they'll be playing "just the punk stuff" from early in their career. The shows are set for Aug. 3 at La Capitole in Quebec City and Aug. 5 in MTELUS in Montreal.
Ticketing Info
* Greta Van Fleet have booked a special low-cost performance on May 27 at New York City's Bowery Ballroom. Tickets are available for purchase in person only on May 26 at 9AM at the Bowery Ballroom box office.
See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner