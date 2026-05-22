We've got 14 new rock and metal tours announced this past week and there's some shows you absolutely won't want to miss.

Smashing Pumpkins are planning epic shows in which they play two sets, one dedicated to their Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness album and the second set pulling hits from throughout the years.

Beartooth are also heading out with another late year run scheduled for North America. They're taking out Don Broco, Magnolia Park and Windwaker for dates in November and December.

And if you're looking for something a little heavier, there's a killer co-headline trek with Arch Enemy and their new vocalist Lauren Hart teaming up with The Black Dahlia Murder for shows in October and November.

This week also features some specialty concerts announced for Greta Van Fleet and The Offspring that you'll want to catch if you're in the area.

See all the big concert, tour and festival announcements from the past week below.

Arch Enemy / The Black Dahlia Murder

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Tour Dates: Oct. 5 - Nov. 16

Support Acts: Septicflesh, Crypta, Thrown Into Exile

Ticketing Info

Beartooth

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Tour Dates: Nov. 11 - Dec. 19

Support Acts: Don Broco, Magnolia Park, Windwaker

Ticketing Info

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Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - Nov. 28

Support Acts: TBA

Ticketing Info

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Tour Dates: Oct. 22 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: American Hi-Fi

Ticketing Info

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Tour Dates: Aug. 17 - 29

Support Acts: Footballhead, CHEEM

Ticketing Info

Hellheart / Seaside Massacre

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Tour Dates: May 30 - June 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

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Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 20

Support Acts: Secret Chiefs 3, Violent Magic Orchestra

Ticketing Info

LØLØ

LØLØ in 2026 Whitney Otte loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - Oct. 26

Support Acts: None Listed.

Ticketing Info

Pinhead Gunpowder

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Tour Dates: Oct. 7 - Nov. 11

Support Acts: Night Shop, Constant Insult

Ticketing Info

SIM

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Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

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Tour Dates: July 8 - Aug. 11

Support Acts: Kataklysm, Wormhole

Ticketing Info

The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Emma McIntyre, Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 30 - Nov. 12

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Concerts consist of two sets, one saluting Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the other featuring career hits.

Ticketing Info

Sweet Pill

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Tour Dates: Aug. 17 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Adrian Vandenberg / Marco Mendoza / Vinnie Moore

adrian vandenberg marco mendoza and vinnie moor David Dauphin / Dwidou Photography / Dalila Kriheli / RockstarPix / Gretschen Johnson Photography loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 3 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: "My Whitesnake Years" tour, celebrating the music of the co-headliners including their works in Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, UFO, Ted Nugent and more.

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

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* Limp Bizkit will headline Rock the Runway with support from Cypress Hill and The Dirty Nil. The special event takes place Sept. 17 at the London International Airport in London, Ontario.

Ticketing Info



READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* The Offspring have announced two special concerts where they'll be playing "just the punk stuff" from early in their career. The shows are set for Aug. 3 at La Capitole in Quebec City and Aug. 5 in MTELUS in Montreal.

Ticketing Info



* Greta Van Fleet have booked a special low-cost performance on May 27 at New York City's Bowery Ballroom. Tickets are available for purchase in person only on May 26 at 9AM at the Bowery Ballroom box office.



See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.