Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo Comes Out as a ‘Proudly Gay Man’

Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo has come out as gay.

The rocker made the announcement on Saturday in a social media post, which you can read in full below.

"There's been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further," Shomo wrote. "I am a proudly gay man.

"This is something I've been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now," he continued. "It's been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact."

Shomo's announcement arrives a few months after the release of Beartooth's "Free," which received mixed reactions for its poppy musical elements and a video that featured Shomo in a variety of flashy outfits and makeup. Some fans and other musicians made fun of the video, with Attila frontman Chris Fronzak joking on X (formerly Twitter), "Looks like Caleb Shomo dropped the 'S.'" He later apologized for the homophobic remark.

Other rockers, including Disturbed's David Draiman, praised Shomo for his self-expression and likened the singer to rock legends of yesteryear. "Bowie, Mercury and so many others, took rock to a level only few dared to go, and did it with power, class and grace," Draiman said. "I have watched Caleb Shlomo, the singer of Beartooth, become one of the most formidable young frontmen in rock. The song is great, the video is great, and the band is firing on all cylinders."

Following the "Free" backlash, Shomo deleted his personal Instagram account. He returned to the platform earlier this month.

Last week, Beartooth released another song titled "Pure Ecstasy," the title track off their upcoming album, which arrives on Aug. 28. They'll support the album with a headlining U.S. tour that kicks off in November.

Read Caleb Shomo's Coming Out Announcement

Here is the full text of Shomo's coming out announcement:

There's been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further. I am a proudly gay man. This is something I've been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now. It's been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact. When it comes to my art / Beartooth, I have always strived to chase who I am in the deepest part of my soul from album to album. As you could gather if you've followed the band at all in the earlier years, there are 4 very self deprecating albums about exploring my religious upbringing, depression, self hatred, self loathing, and hopelessness. I am grateful for all these albums, yet feel embarrassed at times that I wouldn't allow myself to really dig up the roots for so long. I spent a decade burying feelings with alcohol, and honestly when I decided to put it down and focus on exploring why I felt this way for so long, it's been a direct path to me reconciling with my sexuality in hopes that it will eventually lead to me experiencing self love. One thing I decided before I wrote a single note of the upcoming album is that whatever happens, I will express myself whole heartedly and fully. Wherever it takes me I will follow and I refuse to water any part of it down, from the music, to the lyrical content, and way I portray myself. I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level and what is the most honest depiction of who I am. I believe it's impossible to love every part of you when you won't face every part of you head on. I am trying to finally be proud of who I am and I think this is a massive part of that journey. To those who have shown me love, empowerment through living life freely and openly in my presence, supporting the queer community, or simply telling me you love me whoever I am, I am forever in your debt and I hope you know what you mean to me. I encourage anyone who's struggling with who they are to give yourself grace. Give yourself patience. Be honest with yourself. Do the hard work instead of burying it down as deep as you physically can thinking it will change like I did. Holding these things in only hurt you and those around you. Love you all, and hopefully this is a step in the right direction to loving myself one day. - Caleb Shomo

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