Beartooth have just announced a 2026 headlining U.S. tour with special guests Don Broco, Magnolia Park and Windwaker.

The Pure Ecstasy tour (named after the new Beartooth album dropping on Aug. 28) will kick off on Nov. 11 in Boston, Mass. and wind its way through the country, wrapping up in Wheatland, Calif. on Dec. 19.

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Tickets go on sale for the general public on May 22 at 10AM local time with various pre-sales taking place as early as today (Tuesday) at 12PM ET.

See all tour dates directly below and for additional ticketing information, visit the Beartooth website.

Beartooth 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With Don Broco, Magnolia Park + Windwaker

Nov 11 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 13 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Franklin Music Hall

Nov 15 — Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Nov 18 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE

Nov 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

Nov 21 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth

Nov 22 — Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

Nov 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Truth

Nov 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Dec 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Dec 2 — Charleston, S.C. @ The Refinery

Dec 4 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Dec 5 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FTL War Memorial Auditorium

Dec 7 — New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans

Dec 9 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Dec 10 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Dec 12 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Dec 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

Dec 15 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center

Dec 16 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Dec 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Dec 19 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live

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Below, see more big rock and metal tours taking place throughout the year: