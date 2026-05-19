Beartooth Announce 2026 U.S. Tour Dates
Beartooth have just announced a 2026 headlining U.S. tour with special guests Don Broco, Magnolia Park and Windwaker.
The Pure Ecstasy tour (named after the new Beartooth album dropping on Aug. 28) will kick off on Nov. 11 in Boston, Mass. and wind its way through the country, wrapping up in Wheatland, Calif. on Dec. 19.
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Tickets go on sale for the general public on May 22 at 10AM local time with various pre-sales taking place as early as today (Tuesday) at 12PM ET.
See all tour dates directly below and for additional ticketing information, visit the Beartooth website.
Beartooth 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With Don Broco, Magnolia Park + Windwaker
Nov 11 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov 13 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Franklin Music Hall
Nov 15 — Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Nov 18 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE
Nov 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
Nov 21 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth
Nov 22 — Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha
Nov 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Truth
Nov 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Dec 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Dec 2 — Charleston, S.C. @ The Refinery
Dec 4 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Dec 5 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FTL War Memorial Auditorium
Dec 7 — New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans
Dec 9 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Dec 10 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Dec 12 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Dec 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center
Dec 15 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center
Dec 16 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Dec 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
Dec 19 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live
Below, see more big rock and metal tours taking place throughout the year:
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner