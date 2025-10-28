Bad Omens will embark on a North American arena tour next spring with support from Beartooth and President.

The metalcore heavy hitters will launch their trek on Feb. 22 in Salt Lake City and conclude the run in Oakland, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

How Bad Omens Rose to Arena Headliner Status

Bad Omens have enjoyed meteoric growth since releasing their most recent album, The Death of Peace of Mind, in 2022. They've graduated to festival headliners (and now, proper arena headliners) off their hybrid of pulverizing metalcore and moody electronica.

Beartooth, likewise, have ascended to headliner status and proven themselves one of the most charismatic live acts in modern metalcore and hard rock. The Caleb Shomo-fronted group recently stormed amphitheaters on the Summer of Loud tour as one of four rotating headliners along with Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive and I Prevail.

President, meanwhile, have the benefit of scarcity as they head into this tour. The masked mystery band has only played two shows so far, and they released their debut EP, King of Terrors, last month. Prior to the Bad Omens tour, they'll get their feet wet supporting metalcore giants Architects on a series of Australian dates next month and a longer European run in January.

Bad Omens, Beartooth and President 2026 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Feb. 24 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Feb. 26 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 28 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

March 4 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 6 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 8 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

March 10 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 11 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

March 14 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

March 16 - Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

March 17 -Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 19 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

March 22 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

March 24 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

March 26 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

March 27 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena