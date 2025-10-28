Bad Omens Announce 2026 North American Arena Tour With Beartooth and President
Bad Omens will embark on a North American arena tour next spring with support from Beartooth and President.
The metalcore heavy hitters will launch their trek on Feb. 22 in Salt Lake City and conclude the run in Oakland, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
You can see the full list of tour dates below.
How Bad Omens Rose to Arena Headliner Status
Bad Omens have enjoyed meteoric growth since releasing their most recent album, The Death of Peace of Mind, in 2022. They've graduated to festival headliners (and now, proper arena headliners) off their hybrid of pulverizing metalcore and moody electronica.
Beartooth, likewise, have ascended to headliner status and proven themselves one of the most charismatic live acts in modern metalcore and hard rock. The Caleb Shomo-fronted group recently stormed amphitheaters on the Summer of Loud tour as one of four rotating headliners along with Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive and I Prevail.
President, meanwhile, have the benefit of scarcity as they head into this tour. The masked mystery band has only played two shows so far, and they released their debut EP, King of Terrors, last month. Prior to the Bad Omens tour, they'll get their feet wet supporting metalcore giants Architects on a series of Australian dates next month and a longer European run in January.
Bad Omens, Beartooth and President 2026 North American Tour Dates
Feb. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
Feb. 24 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Feb. 26 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Feb. 28 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
March 4 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
March 6 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 8 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell
March 10 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 11 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
March 14 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
March 16 - Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
March 17 -Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 19 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
March 22 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
March 24 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
March 26 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
March 27 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
