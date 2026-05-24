Caleb Shomo’s Wife Comments on His Sexuality + Their Relationship

Yesterday (May 23), Loudwire reported on Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo coming out as “a proudly gay man.” Since then, his wife – Fleur – has publicly commented on her husband’s sexuality and their relationship.

What Did Fleur Shomo Say About Her Husband’s Announcement?

Caleb Shomo made his announcement via social media on Saturday, and shortly thereafter, Fleur Shomo shared a video of the pair dancing at a party alongside a lengthy reflection on the situation.

“Not really sure how to start this cause does anything even need to be said? But I guess I’ll just dive in,” she began, adding:

The past few months have been a very disorientating and hurtful time to navigate. For both of us. But I will always want to love, protect and support Caleb. I have cared more about his well being over the years than anything else in the world. To see the confusion and pain he went through and the highs and lows and wanting to help but not knowing how. You never want anything more for your person than for them to just be ok. You also ask yourself constantly if you’re a bad person for wondering wtf this means for your world & the anger you also feel. I am the only person that is having to deal with the duality of this situation. To support him whilst losing everything has been incredibly hard to figure out. You can love and support your person through the hardest time in their life, whilst also be completely demolished & lose yourself at the same time.

Fleur Shomo then remarked that “the one thing” she doesn’t “need to question” is the couple’s “history,” elaborating:

I have always wanted nothing more than for Caleb to be happy. Trying to help him go through this without having any idea what to do, has been a learning curve we neve expected to experience together. The isolation of not being able to talk to people about this has been profound, as it has not been my story to share. My mental health has suffered & I have had moments where I have not felt or acted like myself. For those that have known & been there, thank you. I’ll never be able to repay your kindness.

From there, she called their “14yrs of marriage . . . wonderful and full of so much fun, adventure & love.”

Finally, she concluded:

Nobody will know anything about our marriage like we do. And no one can ever truly know what depths of love exist between two people unless they are those people. I already miss it & my husband more than anything. Our story was a good one. And now it’s done. I hope anyone in the world going through this finds hope & courage & I hope that fans can continue to support Caleb. For now I’m going to keep focusing on what I can control & continue living my life trying to achieve what I want to achieve. And if I keep saying hi to as many dogs as possible along the way, then I’m sure things will slowly get better, day by day, piece by small piece, bird by bird.

Her post has comments turned off, and you can see her full post below:

READ MORE: 14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 15-21, 2026)

More About Caleb Shomo’s Statement Regarding His Sexuality

In his post, Caleb Shomo wrote:

There's been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further. I am a proudly gay man. This is something I've been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now. It's been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact. When it comes to my art / Beartooth, I have always strived to chase who I am in the deepest part of my soul from album to album. As you could gather if you've followed the band at all in the earlier years, there are 4 very self deprecating albums about exploring my religious upbringing, depression, self hatred, self loathing, and hopelessness. I am grateful for all these albums, yet feel embarrassed at times that I wouldn't allow myself to really dig up the roots for so long. I spent a decade burying feelings with alcohol, and honestly when I decided to put it down and focus on exploring why I felt this way for so long, it's been a direct path to me reconciling with my sexuality in hopes that it will eventually lead to me experiencing self love. One thing I decided before I wrote a single note of the upcoming album is that whatever happens, I will express myself whole heartedly and fully. Wherever it takes me I will follow and I refuse to water any part of it down, from the music, to the lyrical content, and way I portray myself. I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level and what is the most honest depiction of who I am. I believe it's impossible to love every part of you when you won't face every part of you head on. I am trying to finally be proud of who I am and I think this is a massive part of that journey. To those who have shown me love, empowerment through living life freely and openly in my presence, supporting the queer community, or simply telling me you love me whoever I am, I am forever in your debt and I hope you know what you mean to me. I encourage anyone who's struggling with who they are to give yourself grace. Give yourself patience. Be honest with yourself. Do the hard work instead of burying it down as deep as you physically can thinking it will change like I did. Holding these things in only hurt you and those around you. Love you all, and hopefully this is a step in the right direction to loving myself one day.

As Loudwire noted in the initial story, his statement arrived several months after Beartooth released the single “Free” from their upcoming sixth studio LP, Pure Ecstasy. It “received mixed reactions for its poppy musical elements and a video that featured Shomo in a variety of flashy outfits and makeup."

Loudwire continued: “Some fans and other musicians made fun of the video, with Attila frontman Chris Fronzak joking on X (formerly Twitter), ‘Looks like Caleb Shomo dropped the 'S.' He later apologized for the homophobic remark.”

On the other hand, the “Free” music video received praise from several other rockers.

For instance, Disturbed singer David Draiman claimed: “Bowie, Mercury and so many others, took rock to a level only few dared to go, and did it with power, class and grace. I have watched Caleb Shlomo, . . . become one of the most formidable young frontmen in rock. The song is great, the video is great, and the band is firing on all cylinders."

Other Beartooth News

Earlier this month, Beartooth released the title track to Pure Ecstasy as another single, and they also confirmed that the record will be released on Aug. 28 (via Fearless records). You can preorder it via the band’s official website or via Fearless Records.

Plus, Beartooth will be embarking on a U.S. tour in support of the record that’ll be supported by Windwaker, Don Broco and Magnolia Park. It’ll begin on Nov. 11 in Boston, Mass. and end on Dec. 19 in Wheatland, Calif.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can check out the full list of dates and grab your tickets via the official Beartooth website.

You can see other LGBTQIA+ rock and metal icons in our gallery below: