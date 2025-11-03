VOTE: Better Bad Omens Tour Opener – Beartooth vs. President

Who is the better Bad Omens tour opener for 2026 — Beartooth or President? That's right! With Bad Omens set to headline one of 2026's most anticipated tours, we figured we'd get a jump on things let the opening acts battle it out for attention. So who do you have — Beartooth or President?

Beartooth have been steadily enjoying an upswing in their career since their 2012 formation. Singer Caleb Shomo has been there throughout all five albums and rock radio songs such as "I Was Alive," "Might Love Myself," "Riptide," "Disease," "Sick of Me" and "Hated." The Bad Omens tour should continue to solidify the band as one of the rising stars in the current rock world.

Much less is known about President, who appeared out of nowhere and took social media and the rock world by storm in 2025. The masked rockers issued their debut EP this fall, complete with "In the Name of the Father," "Fearless," "Rage" and "Destroy Me" leading the way. Their most recent hit from the King of Terrors set is "Dionysus."

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both bands on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked group will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Bad Omens Play Two Songs Live for First Time at 2025 Louder Than Life

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app. And be sure to pick up your tickets for the 2026 Bad Omens tour featuring Beartooth and President before it kicks off in early 2026