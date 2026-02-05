President have emerged over the past year as the latest masked sensation, but during a recent interview with Metal Hammer, the band's leader Mr. President bristled when a comparison to Sleep Token was mentioned.

It was early 2025 when the then unknown President were announced for last year's Download Festival, which Sleep Token were co-headlining. An early teaser at their website had fans quickly connecting the dots to Sleep Token while trying to guess the identity of the new group. This was due in part to fans tracking down that they had the same management and used the same company to create their website. But while people were guessing Sleep Token early on in their big reveal, the group has since released music, played shows and fans have moved on to another popular theory about the group member identities.

What Mr. President Said About Comparisons to Sleep Token

In speaking with Metal Hammer, President's titular lead singer commented, "“What a fucking lazy comparison,” when the mention of Sleep Token came up.

“I mean, yes, we have the same management, and we both wear masks. Those are both facts… you got me! It’s like, is that it?! That’s all you’ve got? It’s hardly a new thing, is it, wearing masks?!”

While Mr. President is right that there's a long history of bands utilizing masks (Slipknot, Ghost, GWAR, Mushroomhead and the list goes on), the recency of Sleep Token's ascent and a musical style more similar than the aforementioned bands could be where the association was coming from.

The Timeline of President's Ascent

It was February 2025 when President's name mysteriously appeared on the Download Festival bill for 2025. Coinciding with that announcement, a website, social media accounts and teasers were launched hyping a May 16 date a full month before the band's Download appearance.

That date was tied to the release of their first song, "In the Name of the Father," which quickly garnered a lot of discussion on social media as people began trying to identify who might be part of the group.

Over the next few months, the band would make their live debut at Download, drop a second single "Fearless" and slowly start the build up to more extensive touring and the release of their debut EP, King of Terrors.

READ MORE: The Biggest Rock + Metal Stories of 2025 (In Case You Forgot)

Over time, we would learn what each of the members of the band call themselves and how the lead singer's mask was made and chosen.

But with every great ascent, there is the inevitable backlash. In December, Mr. President addressed the speculation that his band was an industry plant during a discussion with Metal Hammer.

“When you blow up really quickly, it’s assumed you’re backed by a huge corporate machine,” he said. “People find it hard to accept that something can just explode organically. But if something’s getting a lot of attention, you’re gonna draw equal measures of hate as you are love. I’d rather people felt something than nothing at all.”

What's Next for President?

With the King of Terrors EP released and all the songs now heard in the live setting, touring is the primary thing for the band as 2026 kicks off. They've started the year playing shows with Architects and are catching a little break before starting up their first extended U.S. touring on Feb. 22 in Salt Lake City. Their North American trek continues through March 27 in Oakland.

Spring dates will follow in the U.K. before the band branches out to more European festivals leading into the summer. All of the band's "rallies" (what they call their concerts) and ticketing information can be found through their website.

As for new music, Mr. President revealed to Metal Hammer that they've already started working toward a full album.

“I can’t wait to show everyone this album,” he shared. “It’s something I know I’m going to be really proud of, and I think my friends and family will be too, which is important to me.”

See which of President's songs made our 13 Best Rock Songs of 2025 list below.

The 13 Best Rock Songs of 2025 (Ranked) In a year with thousands of new songs, we've ranked 2025's Best Rock Songs of the year.

See how many of your favorite songs from this year made the list!

Contributions by Chuck Armstrong (CA), Jordan Blum (JB), Rob Carroll (RC), Chad Childers (CC), Joe DiVita (JD), John Hill (JH) and Lauryn Schaffner (LS). Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

https://www.loudersound.com/news/president-face-industry-plant-allegations-2025