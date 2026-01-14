What President’s Frontman Said About Choosing His Mask

President made a name for themselves as one of the most recent masked band successes and now the band's leader is speaking about how he came up with the mask that's become such an identifiable part of their identity.

Speaking with Metal Hammer, he commented, “It took a long time, because I wanted it to be perfect. I got it designed by someone outside of the U.K. and we brainstormed the idea together. They did a 3D map of my face and we designed the mask from scratch. Once that was made, it was designed in clay and made into a mould so I can reproduce as many as I need.”

Admittedly adopting a masked persona did come with some challenges. He explained, “It was a challenge for the first two shows. I nearly died at Download — when I took that mask off it was like upturning a bucket. A pool of my sweat splashed onto the floor. It’s all trial and error! We’ve got the new mask now; I’m excited to get out on the road to test it.”

Are President a Political Band?

Despite their name, the President vocalist revealed that any political affiliation tied to their music is purely coincidental.

“If you think it’s a political commentary, it’s missing the point of how introspective the project really is. It’s far more tied with religion, honestly. If it’s commenting on anything political, it’s not party politics. President is about speaking to people and making them look at the bigger picture, then look inward. But I’m not preaching anything.”

President in 2026

Within the chat, it's revealed that President, who are broadening their touring horizons in 2026, have already started thinking beyond their current King of Terrors EP.

“I’m writing a full-length album. I’ve got four songs written already and I’d say three of those are the best I’ve ever written," the singer stated. "This album is going to be an evolution. It takes bits of the EP and it’s pushing certain elements even further. Obviously music is subjective, so people might not agree, but I am my fiercest critic – if I love it, that’s a great start.”

As far as touring, the band is just getting started on their 2026 live shows. Head over to their website to see all of the scheduled "rallies" (what the band calls concerts) that are already on the books for 2026 and get your tickets.

