The next chapter in the President saga has arrived with the new single, "Angel Wings." The track is the first offering from the masked rockers since the breakout arrival of the band on their King of Terrors EP and you can watch the new video and read through the lyrics.

President Issue New Single "Angel Wings"

President definitely made their mark in 2025, using a strong social media campaign and plenty of mystique to build a fanbase for their King of Terrors EP. Now taking the next step musically, the band has issued "Angel Wings."

"'Angel Wings' reflects a search for spiritual redemption and the resolve to begin again," the band says. "It marks the opening of a new chapter. At its core, the song speaks to holding close those who matter most, while remaining unmoved by detractors."

Speaking with Kerrang! last fall, Mr. President said, "I want to tell more of the story of President as a character. He will have a story separate to me, but our stories are intertwined. I’m interested in telling the origin story of President and we are facilitating ways of telling those stories, but that’s all I’m going to say for now."

Listen to the song below and see the lyrics beneath the music video.

President, "Angel Wings"

I stop dreaming in colours

Just seeing new shades of black

Keep thinking I see your face

And then the shape retracts

A line on the table

A gun with a target mat

No need to shoot it now

I'm not infectious yet

(Yet, yet, yet, yet, yet, yet)

I'm not infectious yet So can I hide under your angel wings?

'Cause I'm so high

Just keep me alive

On top of the earth I'm just spinning in circles

Head forward I can't look back

Keep thinking I hear your voice

But then it always cracks

Will I ever be able to be rid of this regret?

You said I should choose hope

I haven't found it yet

I could be famous

I could be holy

I could be anything you wanted from me My god, why have you forsaken me? Can I hide under your angel wings?

'Cause I'm so high

Just keep me alive

On top of the earth I don't mind if you say it no

You carry me out of the fire

But nothing ever seems to change

I guess it's safe to say

You hide behind the mask

But the life you had never slips away

Is it safe to say?

That you never fucking loved me anyway Ahhhh

I hope you break your neck

Wooo Can I hide under your angel wings?

How Did President Tease "Angel Wings"?

Fans have been aware of something new coming for the better part of a week when the band issued their first teaser hinting at the song dubbed "Angel Wings." The brief video preview showed a portion of the video but did not tip any of the new music. In the clip, a young child is seen inside a cavernous darkened castle in a room where he has created several drawings that have been scattered across the floor.

Out of the corner of view, it appears as though a winged figure has flown by the window that provides the only source of light and the boy's drawings seem to reflect that. Meanwhile, looking through a keyhole, we see the singer of President inside a stone walled room as he turns his gaze to the camera.

"My God, why have you forsaken me?" reads a caption which many feel will be part of the lyrical messaging for the song. A Feb. 18 date was given for "Angel Wings" arrival.

Where Can I See President in 2026?

Having spent some time late last year and early this year playing their first extended touring with Architects, President are currently on tour supporting Bad Omens with fellow support act Beartooth. This current run crossed the country through March 27 in Oakland, Calif. See all the stops and get ticketing info through the band's website.

