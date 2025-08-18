Now we know what all the members of masked mystery band President are called thanks to a new interview.

The band released their first song "In the Name of the Father" back in May and have gained quite a bit of momentum since then. They've shared a few other tracks since then titled "Fearless" and "Rage" and have played Download Festival as well.

Due to their hidden identities, the group has drawn quite a few comparisons to fellow-masked rockers Sleep Token. There have been some other theories that spread online regarding the band leader's identity too — some initially thought it was Deftones' Chino Moreno behind the mask and others guessed it was Charlie Simpson of Busted and Fightstar.

What Are the Members of President Called?

Thanks to a newly-published interview with Metal Hammer, we now know what the members of President are called, though we still don't know their actual identities yet.

During the interview, it was revealed that President was initially a solo project that eventually turned into a full band. Thus, the frontman of the group is its namesake, Heist is their guitarist, Protest is their bassist and Vice is their drummer.

“We’re never going to discuss or acknowledge our identities,” the President vocalist affirmed during the conversation.

Why Do President Wear Masks?

With the meteoric rise of Sleep Token and the success of other masked heavy groups, it's easy to assume that President simply hopped on the hidden identities bandwagon to capitalize on the aesthetic. However, the singer offered an interesting reasoning for the decision to wear masks.

“When you’re institutionalized into something and you eventually get out of it, you end up wondering, ‘How much of this is what I think, and how much is what I was told to think?’” he said.

“President is the perfect way for me to explore these feelings and not have it feel like ‘me’ who has the spotlight on them.”

The frontman also shed some light on the message of the band's music, which is not meant to be anti-religion, but to try and find "higher meaning." Their upcoming EP King of Terrors explores those themes further.

"My uncle passed away a few years ago, and that was the first time I’d had someone die who was close to me when I wasn’t part of this religious thinking. It hit me really hard. So King of Terrors sums up the journey I’ve been on," President explained.

What Else Do President Have Going on in 2025?

President's King of Terrors EP will be out Sept. 26. They've played a handful of headlining shows this year so far and have two booked for the U.S. in New York City and Los Angeles this December.

You can find more information about the forthcoming release and ticket information on the band's website.