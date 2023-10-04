Masked Rock Stars With + Without Their Masks – Photos

This is a photo gallery of masked rock stars, shown with and without their masks.

Because what's cooler than a musician who performs in a mask? Not to mention an entire masked band — of which there are several.

Whether it's with makeup, prosthetics or full head coverings, many rock and metal artists employ masks that obscure their identity.

But have you ever wondered what your favorite masked rocker looks like when they're out of costume? What's underneath that mask of theirs? In fact, what are they hiding?

We're here to help you find out.

Who's your favorite masked artist or band? Maybe an act such as Slipknot? Or Ghost? Even KISS can be considered masked rockers — their visages are obscured by their face paint.

Anyway, we're sure you can think of some masked performer or group with whom you identify the most. But let's not get ahead of ourselves.

For now, it's time to expose some rock star faces. Some of these you may already know, some you may not. Regardless, keep reading for the revealing list of rock stars who wear masks or face-altering makeup onstage — with one photo showing them masked, and one without.

