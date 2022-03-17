The Evolution of Slipknot’s Terrifying Masks Throughout The Years

Slipknot have undoubtedly been one of the biggest acts in metal since the beginning of the 21st century. As they embark on their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow and upcoming seventh album, they've made it clear they don't plan on giving up their reign any time soon.

Back in the late '90s, The Masked Nine from Iowa decided they wanted the focus to be entirely on their music and performance rather than the stardom that would be associated with their looks and their names. Thus, they identify themselves as numbers, ranging from zero to eight, and each wear a unique mask. Their masks have evolved throughout and between each album cycle since their 1999 debut full-length Slipknot.

Before you Maggots get up in arms about some of the masks being absent from this gallery, each member has had several variations of each mask. Craig Jones's spikes got a bit longer and scarier with each album. Shawn Crahan went back and forth with different version of his initial clown mask before getting a newer, gorier one. Corey Taylor sometimes used different colored dreadlocks.

There also have been lineup changes within the band since, including the death of bassist Paul Gray in 2010, their split with percussionist Chris Fehn, the hiring of "Tortilla Man" (aka Michael Pfaff) and the death of Joey Jordison in July of 2021.

Nonetheless, this gallery consists of nine masks from each album's era — one for each member. Feast maggots, and reminisce with the photos below as you imagine what horrific new faces the members will appear as they continue to tour and release new albums in the years to come.

The Evolution of Slipknot's Masks

