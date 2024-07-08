Jay Weinberg Appears on First Song Since Slipknot Departure

Drummer Jay Weinberg has made his recording return, appearing on an all-star song celebrating the music of Suicidal Tendencies. As many fans know, after his split with Slipknot, the drummer found a new home in both of Mike Muir's bands, Suicidal Tendencies and Infectious Grooves. Now he's made his first appearance on a Suicidal Tendencies recording, playing on the song "Nos Sonos Familia."

If the track sounds a bit familiar to Suicidal Tendencies fans, there's a reason. The song is actually a Portuguese language re-recording of the group's 1999 song "We Are Family" featuring a number of prominent Brazilian musicians. Badauí (Cpm22), João Gordo (Ratos de Porão), B Negão (Planet Hemp), Rodrigo Lima (Dead Fish), Supla, Fernanda Lima (Crypta), Sandro Dias, Milton Aguiar (Bayside Kings), Mayara Puertas (Torture Squad), Felipe Ribeiro (Treva), Pirata Homes (Anjo dos Becos), Ya Amaral (Eskrota), Júnior Bass and Marinho are among the special guests on the song.

In addition to the guests, the current Suicidal Tendencies lineup of Mike Muir, Dean Pleasants, Ben Weinman, Tye Trujillo and, yes, Jay Weinberg, all make appearances on the recording. This actually marks the Suicidal Tendencies recording debuts for Weinman, the former Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist, and Trujillo, the OTTTO bassist, as well as Weinberg's first recording with the band.

READ MORE: Jay Weinberg Plays First Full Show Since Slipknot Departure

The song came with a video as well featuring the special guest vocalists, band members and a number of members of the Brazilian skate community. The song's release was timed perfectly to tie in with the band's tour of Brazil that starts later this week. Dates, cities, venues and ticketing information can be found through the Suicidal Tendencies website.

Suicidal Tendencies, "Nos Somos Familia"