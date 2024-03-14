Jay Weinberg played his first full show since he was let go from Slipknot with Suicidal Tendencies today (March 14).

The gig took place at Yogibo Meta Valley in Osaka, Japan, just about a week after Weinberg announced that he'd officially joined the band. According to Setlist.fm, Suicidal Tendencies played a 13-song set, opening with "You Can't Bring Me Down" and finishing the night with "Institutionalized."

See the full setlist and footage from the show below.

The show was Weinberg's first full performance since he played Mexico's Hell and Heaven Festival in November with Slipknot, though he did make an appearance onstage in December to play one song with The Bouncing Souls.

"Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I've been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band's incredible history," Weinberg wrote when he announced his new role in Suicidal Tendencies.

"It's an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can't wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit!"

After the show with Suicidal Tendencies, Weinberg will also play with Infectious Grooves. Their first gig is scheduled for March 23 in Garden Grove, California.

Suicidal Tendencies With Jay Weinberg - 'War Inside My Head' + Subliminal'

Suicidal Tendencies With Jay Weinberg - 'Cyco Vision'

Suicidal Tendencies With Jay Weinberg - 'Institutionalized'

Suicidal Tendencies Setlist (March 14, 2024 in Osaka, Japan) [via Setlist.fm]

"You Can't Bring Me Down"

"I Shot the Devil"

"Send Me Your Money"

"Freedumb"

"Lovely"

"War Inside My Head"

"Subliminal"

"Possessed to Skate"

"I Saw Your Mommy"

"Cyco Vision"

"How Will I Laugh Tomorrow"

"Pledge Your Allegiance"

"Institutionalized"