A lot of the time, a lineup change can be a really good thing for a band. Sometimes there are members that just aren't working out together, sometimes people decide to pursue other endeavors, and, unfortunately, sometimes members die.

Regardless of the reason, bands choosing to carry on with different people is often a big decision, especially if the person or people they are replacing were really important to the overall identity of the group. In cases such as Led Zeppelin, the death of John Bonham marked the end of their career because the surviving members felt that it wouldn't be Led Zeppelin without him. In other instances, such as with AC/DC, the death of vocalist Bon Scott inspired them to continue on and honor the legacy they created with him.

Again, death isn't the only reason someone would be replaced in a band. Ozzy Osbourne, for example, was fired from Black Sabbath, and they went through several different variations of musicians afterward. They're on this list, as are several others who've had an immense number of iterations.

Bands with a lot of session or touring members don't count for the purpose of this gallery — only those with many members who were officially considered an actual part of the group at one point or another.

Scroll below to see the biggest rock and metal bands with the most lineup changes.

The 10 Biggest Rock + Metal Bands With the Most Lineup Changes But they've all made it work.