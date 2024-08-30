Seven Bands That Carried on After Their Singer Died

What are some bands that carried on after their singer died?

It's always a tragedy when a musical entity loses one of its members, especially if they played a large part in the band's dynamic. A singer, on the other hand, is another story, because voices are typically more closely associated with an artist's identity than any of the instruments are.

In many cases, the bands broke up and decided to close the chapter, such was the case with Nirvana after Kurt Cobain died in 1994. Dave Grohl formed Foo Fighters and considered having his Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic join him, but ultimately decided against it because he felt it would've been too much pressure, according to Rolling Stone.

But there were also some bands that decided to continue onward, whether it was immediately after the loss of their vocalist or a decade after. It's the musicians' right to keep playing the music they helped create, and many of them handled the situation in a very respectful manner.

One band, in particular, went to the family of the late vocalist and asked their permission to continue with someone new on the mic. It worked out for them, but for others it didn't go so smoothly, and they had to adjust their moniker as a result.

Check out some bands that carried on after the death of their singer below.

