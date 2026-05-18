Static-X Cancel All 2026 Tour Dates Due to ‘Serious Medical Issues’ in New Statement

Static-X have canceled all of their upcoming 2026 tour dates due to "serious medical issues" in a new statement posted to social media.

The band was set to play a handful of shows in the U.S. this summer with Dope but have unfortunately had to cancel all of them due to issues that require "immediate" medical attention. They didn't specify who the post is in reference to in the post but assured that they plan to return to the road in 2027.

They shared a message on social media today (May 18):

Due to serious medical issues, Static-X will be forced to cancel our remaining tour dates in 2026.

The situation is unavoidable and requires immediate attention.

We are very sorry for the inconvenience, and we promise to return to the stage, bigger, stronger and faster in 2027. We appreciate your continued love and support and look forward to seeing you all again very soon! Sincerely,

Static-X

Static-X just played two shows earlier this month at Daytona's Welcome to Rockville festival on May 8 and Columbus' Sonic Temple festival this past weekend. The festival appearances were the only two performances the group played this year.

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Last fall, they released a limited edition box set celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album Wisconsin Death Trip.

Loudwire sends our best and wishes a speedy recovery to whoever is involved.

In the meantime, see which other rock and metal bands are touring throughout the rest of the year in the gallery below.