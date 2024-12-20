There appears to be no slowdown in sight as the holidays approach with another 16 new rock and metal tours announced over the past week. There's also a healthy crop of festival announcements, tributes and special shows revealed over the last seven days as well.

Ice Nine Kills will be doing something special, playing back-to-back nights saluting their Silver Scream and Silver Scream: Horrorwood albums. Arch Enemy has one of the can't miss metal tours of early 2025 with Fit for an Autopsy, Baest and Thrown Into Exile joining them. And you've got Static-X returning to the road in a co-headline run with GWAR.

There are some other amazing co-headline bills just announced including Dying Fetus / Cradle of Filth, Hollywood Undead / Tech N9ne and Kim Dracula / Hanabie. Plus, you've got new dates from Whitechapel, Fozzy celebrating their 25th anniversary with a new run and Mayhem heading up the Decibel Magazine tour.

And as stated, there's a wealth of festivals to dig into with Milwaukee Metal Fest, Noise Pop, Punk In the Park and more dropping new details, while the Headbangers Boat Cruise continues to add talent. Plus there were several new radio festivals announced this past week.

Check out all the big touring news of the last seven days below.

Arch Enemy

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 18

Support Acts: Fit for an Autopsy, Baest and Thrown Into Exile

Blacklite District

Tour Dates: Feb. 21 - March 14

Support Acts: Rob Shiner, Roman

The Bloody Beetroots

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour

Cavalera

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 30

Support Acts: Necrot, Dead Heat

Kim Dracula / Hanabie

Tour Dates: March 5 - April 12

Support Acts: Kaonashi, Crystal Lake

Dying Fetus / Cradle of Filth

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 14

Support Acts: Fleshgod Apocalypse, Ne Obliviscaris, Undeath, Vomit Forth and Corpse Pile

The Fall of Troy

Tour Dates: May 1 - 18

Support Acts: A Lot Like Birds, Closure in Moscow

Notes: Doppleganger album 20th anniversary tour

Fozzy

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 12

Support Acts: Liliac, The Nocturnal Affair

Notes: 25th Anniversary Tour

Hollywood Undead / Tech N9ne

Tour Dates: April 8 - May 9

Support Acts: Set It Off, Zero 9:36

Ice Nine Kills

Tour Dates: April 28 - June 27

Support Acts: To Be Announced

Notes: Night one features a full album performance of The Silver Scream with select deep cuts and new material. Night two features complete performance of The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood with deep cuts and brand new material.

Marcus King

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 11

Support Acts: None Listed

Mayhem (Decibel Magazine Tour 2025)

Tour Dates: March 17 - April 17

Support Acts: Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant, New Skeletal Faces

Melvins

Tour Dates: March 1 - 7

Support Acts: CNTS, Desslok

Notes: Spring Break Side Shows separate from major spring tour.

Gene Simmons

Tour Dates: April 5 - May 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Static-X / GWAR

Tour Dates: May 23 - June 18

Support Acts: Dope, A Killer's Confession

Whitechapel

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 19

Support Acts: Brand of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds, Alluvial

Also of Note:

It was a big week for radio festival announcements. Here are a few newly announced lineups for 2025:

* Chevelle will head up the 2025 Buzzfest for 94.5FM at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas on May 24. They'll be joined by Marilyn Manson, Blue October, P.O.D., Evans Blue and Sleep Theory.

* You can also find Chevelle leading the BFD festival for 97.1 The Eagle at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on night later on May 25. Once again, they'll be joined by Marilyn Manson, P.O.D., Evans Blue and Sleep Theory.

* Alice in Chains will headline the MMRBQ for 93.3 WMMR on May 10 at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. The lineup also features Three Days Grace, Mammoth WVH, Dorothy, Dead Poet Society, Octane, Return to Dust and Fat Mezz.

* More bands have been announced for Lamb of God's 2025 edition of the Headbangers Boat. Power Trip, The Exploited, Nokrogoblikon, Gideon, Walls of Jericho and Category 7 will all partake in the cruise, which sets sail from Miami to Cozumel Oct. 31 - Nov. 4. They join the previously announced Lamb of God, Clutch, Kublai Khan TX, Obituary, DevilDriver, Fear Factory, The Black Dahlia Murder, Crowbar, Eighteen Visions and Brat.

* The rollout of bands continues for the 2025 edition of the Milwaukee Metal Fest. Gwar, Arch Enemy, Sacred Reich, Necrot, Between the Buried and Me, Frozen Soul and Repentance have all joined the lineup participating May 16-18 at Milwaukee's The Rave / Eagles Ballroom. Black Label Society, Down, Chimaira, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Scour, Devin Townsend, Exodus, 3 Inches of Blood, Enslaved, and more had already been announced.

* The 2025 Noise Pop Festival continues to grow. DIIV, Danny Brown, The American Analog Set, Reverend Horton Heat, DāM-FunK, Earlimart, Flamin' Groovies and more join the previously announced American Football, Soccer Mommy, Lankum, Mercury Rev, Les Savy Fave and more Feb. 20 - March 2 in San Francisco.

* Insane Clown Posse have announced their Juggalo Weekend taking place Feb. 14 and 15 at The Palladium in Worcester, Mass.

* Bad Religion and Dead Kennedys will head up the 2025 Lucky Punks Craft Beer and Music Festival taking place March 15 at Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, California. The bill also includes The Aquabats, Lagwagon, Street Dogs, The Defiant, The Briggs, Pulley and Hoist the Colors.

* Punk in the Park will host their second annual craft beer and music festival at San Francisco's Cow Palace on May 3. The 2025 lineup features Pennywise, Screeching Weasel, Comeback Kid, Lagwagon, Good Riddance, Dead to Me, Manic Hispanic, RKL, The Queers, Channel 3, The Side Eyes, Knocked Down and more.

* Badflower will headline the 2025 Rock Lansing Festival, which also features Ayron Jones, Any Given Sin, Crobot, Conquer Divide, Shallow Side and a wealth of local bands as well.

* Cold World, Trapped Under Ice and E Town Concrete will lead the 2025 United Blood Fest taking place at Richmond's Canal Club on April 11 and 12. No Warning and Terror are also among those performing.

* Scowl will head up the 2025 Flatspot World Miami at Gramps in Miami, Florida on Feb. 15. Zulu, Day by Day, Jivebomb and Obscured are also set to play.

* This Will Destroy You, We Lost the Sea, Pianos Become the Teeth, Pillars, Glacier and more will be playing full album sets as part of the 2025 Post Festival taking place July 24-26 at the HiFi and HiFi Annex in Indianapolis.

* In Flames and Unearth have booked a trio of side shows outside of their participation in Machine Head's spring tour. Newly announced dates for the two bands include stops in Vancouver (April 1, Commodore Ballroom), Seattle (April 2, Neptune Theatre) and Portland (April 3, Roseland Theatre).

* Swedish metallers Blindside announced a pair of rare U.S. concerts for April 2025. The band will play New York City's Gramercy Theater on April 23 and Los Angeles' The Roxy on April 27.

* Don Dokken, Lita Ford, Warrant's Joey Allen and Jerry Dixon, Firehouse's Nate Peck and Great White's Terry Ilious and Andrew Freeman have all joined A Celebration of the Life and Music of Jack Russell, the longtime Great White singer who died earlier this year. The show will take place at the Whisky-a-Go-Go in Hollywood on Jan. 14.

