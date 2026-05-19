Arch Enemy and the Black Dahlia Murder Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2026 North American Tour
Arch Enemy and the Black Dahlia Murder have announced a fall co-headlining tour that will take them across North America.
The Wrath Across America tour begins on Oct. 5 in Riverside, California, and concludes on Nov. 16 in Seattle. Both co-headliners will be supported by SepticFlesh, Crypta and Thrown Into Exile.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
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What Did Arch Enemy and the Black Dahlia Murder Say About Their Upcoming Tour?
"North America, we are proud to announce our return, joined by the formidable Black Dahlia Murder, alongside special guests SepticFlesh, Crypta and Thrown Into Exile," Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott said in a statement. "An exceptional lineup, built for those who live and breathe pure fucking metal. We look forward to bringing you a new era of Arch Enemy to a city near [you]. Be there!"
Black Dahlia Murder drummer Alan Cassidy added: "I'd take my arch enemy to see the Black Dahlia Murder and Arch Enemy! Then throw them in the pit. See you this fall!"
Arch Enemy revealed their new singer, Lauren Hart, earlier this year. Hart replaced Alissa White-Gluz (who just joined DragonForce) following her 11-year tenure with the band. The Swedish melodic death metal veterans released "To the Last Breath" featuring Hart in February, and in March they played their first show with her.
The Black Dahlia Murder, meanwhile, released their 10th and most recent album, Servitude, in 2024.
Arch Enemy + The Black Dahlia Murder Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates
Oct. 5 — Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
Oct. 9 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore
Oct. 11 — Dallas, TX @ Echo
Oct. 12 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Oct. 13 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
Oct. 15 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham
Oct. 16 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
Oct. 18 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus
Oct. 20 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)
Oct. 21 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
Oct. 22 — Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
Oct. 24 — New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
Oct. 25 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct. 26 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
Oct. 28 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium Worcester
Oct. 30 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre Hall
Oct. 31 — Montreal, QC @ Olympia
Nov. 1 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth
Nov. 3 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
Nov. 4 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Nov. 5 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora
Nov. 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
Nov. 8 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Nov. 9 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
Nov. 11 — Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
Nov. 12 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway
Nov. 14 — Vancouver, BC @ The Key
Nov. 16 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox
See who else is touring this year in our 2026 rock and metal tour guide:
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner