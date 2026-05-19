Arch Enemy and the Black Dahlia Murder have announced a fall co-headlining tour that will take them across North America.

The Wrath Across America tour begins on Oct. 5 in Riverside, California, and concludes on Nov. 16 in Seattle. Both co-headliners will be supported by SepticFlesh, Crypta and Thrown Into Exile.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

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What Did Arch Enemy and the Black Dahlia Murder Say About Their Upcoming Tour?

"North America, we are proud to announce our return, joined by the formidable Black Dahlia Murder, alongside special guests SepticFlesh, Crypta and Thrown Into Exile," Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott said in a statement. "An exceptional lineup, built for those who live and breathe pure fucking metal. We look forward to bringing you a new era of Arch Enemy to a city near [you]. Be there!"

Black Dahlia Murder drummer Alan Cassidy added: "I'd take my arch enemy to see the Black Dahlia Murder and Arch Enemy! Then throw them in the pit. See you this fall!"

Arch Enemy revealed their new singer, Lauren Hart, earlier this year. Hart replaced Alissa White-Gluz (who just joined DragonForce) following her 11-year tenure with the band. The Swedish melodic death metal veterans released "To the Last Breath" featuring Hart in February, and in March they played their first show with her.

The Black Dahlia Murder, meanwhile, released their 10th and most recent album, Servitude, in 2024.

Arch Enemy + The Black Dahlia Murder Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 5 — Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

Oct. 9 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore

Oct. 11 — Dallas, TX @ Echo

Oct. 12 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Oct. 13 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Oct. 15 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham

Oct. 16 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

Oct. 18 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus

Oct. 20 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)

Oct. 21 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

Oct. 22 — Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

Oct. 24 — New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

Oct. 25 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 26 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

Oct. 28 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium Worcester

Oct. 30 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre Hall

Oct. 31 — Montreal, QC @ Olympia

Nov. 1 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth

Nov. 3 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

Nov. 4 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 5 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Nov. 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

Nov. 8 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Nov. 9 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

Nov. 11 — Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

Nov. 12 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway

Nov. 14 — Vancouver, BC @ The Key

Nov. 16 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

See who else is touring this year in our 2026 rock and metal tour guide: