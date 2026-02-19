UPDATE (Feb. 19, 12pm ET): Arch Enemy have officially revealed their new lead singer: Lauren Hart, formerly of Once Human.

Arch Enemy have released a ferocious new song titled "To the Last Breath" featuring their new singer — although they have not publicly confirmed who that new singer is.

"To the Last Breath" will nevertheless sound comfortingly familiar to fans of the Swedish melodic death metal veterans. The song abounds with chunky riffs, blazing leads, explosive double-bass drumming and anthemic choruses. Whoever is filling the vacancy left by former Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz is doing a damn good job.

You can listen to "To the Last Breath" below.

READ MORE: The 13 Most Shocking Lineup Departures in Rock + Metal History

Listen to Arch Enemy's 'To the Last Breath'

Why Arch Enemy Fans Thought Angela Gossow Was Returning

Many Arch Enemy fans jumped the gun over the past week by speculating that former lead singer Angela Gossow was returning to the band.

To be fair, Arch Enemy kind of brought it on themselves.

Last Friday (Feb. 13), the band posted a 2026 teaser video that tagged three of the four current members of Arch Enemy along with Gossow, who has continued to manage the band since vacating the lead singer position in 2014. They followed it up with a second, more elaborate teaser on Monday (Feb. 16), which also tagged Gossow, leading fans to believe she was rejoining the band.

Gossow, however, shot down rumors of her return by commenting on the latter video: "It's not ME! But thank you for all the love! I am really excited to be involved in this new chapter as the manager. This is gonna CRUSH!"

Arch Enemy's Singers: A Timeline

"To the Last Breath" marks the debut of Arch Enemy's fourth lead singer in their 30-plus-year career.

The band formed in 1995 and originally featured lead singer Johan Liiva, who ceded vocal duties to Gossow in 2000. Gossow made her recording debut with the band on 2001's Wages of Sin and appeared on all consecutive albums through 2011's Khaos Legions. She left Arch Enemy in 2014 and was succeeded by White-Gluz.

White-Gluz — who led Arch Enemy through their most commercially successful period — announced her exit from the band in late 2025 with the following statement: "After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways. I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Thank you, Beastlings! I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon."

See which Arch Enemy album appears on our list of the 50 best metal albums of the 2000s:

