Arch Enemy has announced Lauren Hart as the band's new singer, and fans are having some strong reactions.

Hart replaces Alissa White-Gluz, who departed Arch Enemy in November. White-Gluz tookover for long-time singer Angela Gossow who transitioned to a new role as the band's manager in 2014. Johan Liiva preceded Gossow before departing in 2000.

Some Arch Enemy fans immediately recognized Hart's work as a member of the Los Angeles-based melodic death metal band Once Human. Others who were not as familiar with Hart's background drew comparisons between her vocals and those of Gossow.

Arch Enemy's first song with Hart, "To the Last Breath," also came out today.

Here is what Arch Enemy fans are saying about the band's latest singer and their reaction to hearing her on the new song.

Some Arch Enemy Fans Already Familiar With Harts Work in Once Human

How Lauren Hart Compares To Past Arch Enemy Singers

What Arch Enemy Fans Are Saying About The Band's New Song

What's Next For Arch Enemy?

With Hart having officially joined Arch Enemy, the band is ready to get on the road to start its new era. They will be playing a series of club shows in Europe starting in July as part of the Back to the Root of All Evil 2026 tour.

Arch Enemy, 'Back to the Root of All Evil' 2026 Tour Dates

July 19 — Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu

July 21 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

July 22 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Kollektivet Livet

July 24 — Helsinki, Finland @ Tavastia

July 25 — Tallinn, Estonia @ Helitehas

July 27 — Krakow, Poland @ Hype Park

Aug. 2 — Cologne, Germany @ Club Volta

Aug. 3 — Paris, France @ Maroquinerie

Aug. 5 — Vitoria, Spain @ Jimmy Jazz

Aug. 9 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Pandora

Aug. 10 — London, England @ The Underworld

Aug. 11 — Manchester, England @ Rebellion

Arch Enemy fans have grown accustomed to the band swapping out lead singers every few years. Having a revolving door of members is nothing new for rock and metal acts.

Here is a look at some of the biggest bands that have gone through the most lineup changes.

