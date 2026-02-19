Who is Lauren Hart, Arch Enemy's new vocalist?

The Swedish melodic death metal group just revealed Hart as their new singer today (Feb. 19) and released the song "To the Last Breath" after parting ways with Alissa White-Gluz this past November.

It was speculated that the band's manager and former vocalist Angela Gossow was returning as their vocalist but she denied the rumors on social media.

"Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey. Working with her was an exceptional experience — her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration," Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott said of Hart's addition to the band.

Now that Hart has been confirmed as Arch Enemy's new singer, let's dig into her background a bit more.

Who Is Lauren Hart?

Hart is an American musician that was raised in Australia. According to an interview with Metal Magnitude, the first time Hart heard a woman screaming in metal music was when she heard Katherine Thomas, also known as The Great Kat.

But Arch Enemy's early work was what really made her want to pursue metal vocals.

"But then when [the Arch Enemy album] Wages of Sin came out, I heard Angela Gossow screaming, and at first, I thought it was a guy, and when my friends were like, 'No, this is a girl, here’s her photo.' I was like, 'This beautiful, amazing woman is screaming on this album?' I just felt so inspired to go in and try it," she recalled.

Hart had originally started as a guitar player but eventually focused on vocals. She was discovered by A&R legend Monte Conner in 2014 and he then introduced her to Machine Head guitarist Logan Mader.

The pair formed the Los Angeles-based melodic death metal band Once Human with Hart on vocals. The group released three albums between 2015 and 2022 and since then they've been inactive on social media.

The most recent post on Hart's personal Instagram is from December of 2022 — and it's a clip of Once Human covering Lamb of God's "Overlord."

What Other Bands Has Lauren Hart Worked With?

Sometime in 2022, Hart joined the band Divine Heresy, which was founded by Dino Cazares of Fear Factory (the band also previously featured Tommy Vext on vocals). However, Divine Hersey haven't put out a new album since Hart joined.

Hart has also worked with Kamelot, contributing vocals to their 2018 album The Shadow Theory. Coincidentally, White-Gluz has also performed with Kamelot in the past.

It was Hart's time with Kamelot that really helped her refine her vocal capabilities, according to an interview she did with Metal Magnitude.

"I grew a lot with [Kamelot]. Before touring with them, I was still very unsure of myself when it comes to clean vocals – a little bit insecure, I guess you would say. I always felt very confident in my screaming, but the cleans, I was staying in my safe zone a lot in previous writings and not really exploring things outside of my comfort zone," she said.

To celebrate the new era of the band, Arch Enemy will embark on a Back to the Root of All Evil tour in Europe this summer. See the dates below. Tickets can be purchased through the band's website.

Archy Enemy 2026 Tour Dates

July 19 - Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu

July 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

July 22 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Kollektivet Livet

July 24 - Helsinki, Finland @ Tavastia

July 25 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Helitehas

July 27 - Krakow, Poland @ Hype Park

Aug. 2 - Cologne, Germany @ Club Volta

Aug. 3 - Paris, France @ Maroquinerie

Aug. 5 - Vitoria, Spain @ Jimmy Jazz

Aug. 9 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Pandora

Aug. 10 - London, England @ The Underworld

Aug. 11 - Manchester, England @ Rebellion

arch enemy 2026 tour Atom Splitter PR loading...

