Arch Enemy are teasing big plans for 2026 — and they might just involve former lead singer Angela Gossow.

The Swedish metal veterans posted an Instagram video on Friday (Feb. 13) of a cloaked figure waving a flaming rod. The video features a single word: "2026." But the real point of intrigue is the other tagged accounts in the post.

The band tagged three of its four current members: guitarists Michael Amott and Joey Concepcion and drummer Daniel Erlandsson. (Bassist Sharlee D'Angelo, who has an Instagram account but does not seem to use it, was not tagged.) But Arch Enemy also tagged Gossow, which seems like a fairly definitive hint as to who their "new" vocalist will be.

The profile pictures of four accounts — Arch Enemy, Amott, Erlandsson and Gossow — are all completely black, adding another layer of uniformity.

When Did Angela Gossow Sing for Arch Enemy, and Who Replaced Her?

Gossow joined Arch Enemy in 2000, replacing founding vocalist Johan Liiva. She made her recording debut with the band on 2001's Wages of Sin and appeared on all consecutive albums through 2011's Khaos Legions. Gossow left Arch Enemy in 2014 and was succeeded by Alissa White-Gluz, although she continued to manage the band.

With White-Gluz behind the mic, Arch Enemy enjoyed their most commercially successful period, earning multiple Top 10 albums in their native Sweden. The singer announced her departure in late 2025 with the following statement: "After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways. I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Thank you, Beastlings! I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon."

Liiva commented on the split shortly after the news broke, clarifying that he would not be returning to Arch Enemy. "I am just as surprised as all of you," he said. "I think Alissa was perfect for AE. The mystery goes on."

