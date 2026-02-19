After a week of intense speculation, Arch Enemy have revealed their new singer: Lauren Hart, formerly of Once Human. She's taking the place of Alissa White-Gluz, who left the band in November.

The Swedish melodic death metal veterans welcome their new singer into the fold with an explosive new track called "To the Last Breath." It's classic Arch Enemy fare, full of chugging riffs, fiery solos, anthemic choruses and blistering screams.

Hart will get her reps in when Arch Enemy embark on a European club tour this summer. You can listen to "To the Last Breath" and see the "Back to the Root of All Evil" tour dates below.

Commenting on Hart, founder Michael Amott says, "Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey. Working with her was an exceptional experience — her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration."

READ MORE: The 13 Most Shocking Lineup Departures in Rock + Metal History

Listen to Arch Enemy's 'To the Last Breath'

Why Arch Enemy Fans Though Former Singer Angela Gossow Was Returning

Many Arch Enemy fans jumped the gun over the past week by speculating that former lead singer Angela Gossow was returning to the band.

To be fair, they kind of brought it on themselves.

Last Friday (Feb. 13), the band posted a 2026 teaser video that tagged three of the four current members of Arch Enemy along with Gossow, who has continued to manage the band since vacating the lead singer position in 2014. They followed it up with a second, more elaborate teaser on Monday (Feb. 16), which also tagged Gossow, leading fans to believe she was rejoining the band.

Gossow, however, shot down rumors of her return by commenting on the latter video: "It's not ME! But thank you for all the love! I am really excited to be involved in this new chapter as the manager. This is gonna CRUSH!"

Who Else Sang in Arch Enemy?

Hart is the fourth lead singer in Arch Enemy's 30-year history. The position was first held by Johan Liiva, who ceded vocal duties to Gossow in 2000. Gossow made her recording debut with the band on 2001's Wages of Sin and appeared on all consecutive albums through 2011's Khaos Legions. She left Arch Enemy in 2014 and was succeeded by White-Gluz.

READ MORE: Best Metal Bands From 40 Different Subgenres

White-Gluz led Arch Enemy through their most commercially successful period, with their two most recent albums — 2022's Deceivers and 2025's Blood Dynasty — reaching the Top 10 in the band's native Sweden.

The vocalist announced her exit from the band in late 2025 with the following statement: "After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways. I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Thank you, Beastlings! I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon."

Arch Enemy, 'Back to the Root of All Evil' 2026 Tour Dates

July 19 — Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu

July 21 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

July 22 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Kollektivet Livet

July 24 — Helsinki, Finland @ Tavastia

July 25 — Tallinn, Estonia @ Helitehas

July 27 — Krakow, Poland @ Hype Park

Aug. 2 — Cologne, Germany @ Club Volta

Aug. 3 — Paris, France @ Maroquinerie

Aug. 5 — Vitoria, Spain @ Jimmy Jazz

Aug. 9 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Pandora

Aug. 10 — London, England @ The Underworld

Aug. 11 — Manchester, England @ Rebellion

See which Arch Enemy album appears on our list of the 50 best metal albums of the 2000s: