Former Arch Enemy lead singer Angela Gossow has denied rumors that she's rejoining the Swedish melodic death metal veterans.

Speculation of Gossow's return ramped up after the band posted a 2026 teaser video on Instagram on Friday (Feb. 13). Although the video didn't name or show any musicians, it tagged three of the four current members of Arch Enemy along with Gossow, who has continued to manage the band since vacating the lead singer position in 2014.

The band posted a slightly more elaborate follow-up teaser video on Monday (Feb. 16), once more leading fans to predict Gossow's return. But Gossow shot this down in the comments, writing: "It's not ME! But thank you for all the love! I am really excited to be involved in this new chapter as the manager. This is gonna CRUSH!"

READ MORE: The 13 Most Shocking Lineup Departures in Rock + Metal History

See Arch Enemy's Latest 2026 Teaser

How Long Was Angela Gossow in Arch Enemy?

Gossow joined Arch Enemy in 2000, replacing founding vocalist Johan Liiva. She made her recording debut with the band on 2001's Wages of Sin and appeared on all consecutive albums through 2011's Khaos Legions. Gossow left Arch Enemy in 2014 and was succeeded by Alissa White-Gluz.

White-Gluz led Arch Enemy through their most commercially successful period, with their two most recent albums — 2022's Deceivers and 2025's Blood Dynasty — reaching the Top 10 in the band's native Sweden.

The vocalist announced her exit from the band in late 2025 with the following statement: "After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways. I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Thank you, Beastlings! I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon."

See which Arch Enemy album appears on our list of the 50 best metal albums of the 2000s: