Arch Enemy Announce 2026 Tour Dates in Asia

Melodic death metal masters Arch Enemy recently released their first song (“To the Last Breath”) with their new singer, Lauren Hart (who replaces longtime vocalist Alissa White-Gluz). They also announced their “Back to the Root of All Evil” European tour taking place this summer; however, it turns out that they’ll be embarking on a brief tour of Asia earlier in 2026.

More About Arch Enemy’s 2026 Asia Tour Dates

Per the band’s official website, as well as their social media accounts, the new lineup of Arch Enemy will be making its “global debut” be playing several shows in China and Japan. Specifically, they’ve got seven shows in China (from the end of March to the start of April), and a few days later, they’ll be playing three shows in Japan.

“China, we’re coming for you! We are beyond excited to announce our upcoming shows. It’s been a long time coming, and we can't wait to see you all there!⁠ ⁠ Tickets are OFFICIALLY ON SALE now. Grab yours before they’re gone!⁠” the quintet wrote on social media about the China trek (obviously).

As for the Japan performances, they similarly shared: “Get ready! We are bringing the energy to Japan for three exclusive nights. You don’t want to miss this!”

As of now, it’s unclear who – if anyone – will be supporting them.

You can see both of those social media posts, as well as the full list of Arch Enemy’s upcoming shows in China and Japan, below:

Arch Enemy 2026 Asia Tour Dates

Mar. 27 – Beijing, China @ Dongsan Live

Mar. 29 – Nanjing, China @ 1701 Livehouse Max

Mar. 31 – Xi’an, China @ Planet Factory

Apr. 4 – Shenzhen, China @ BO Livehouse

Apr. 6 – Kunming, China @ Modern Skylab

Apr. 8 – Chengdu, China @ CH8 Livecenter

Apr. 10 – Shanghai, China @ Mao Livehouse

Apr. 14 – Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Osaka Bayside

Apr. 17 – Minato City, Japan @ Ex Theater Roppongi

Apr. 18 – Koto City, Japan @ Toyosu PIT

It’s also worth mentioning that they’ll be playing three festivals – Bangers Open Air Brazil, AREA 53 Festival and Masters of Rock – between their last show in Japan and the July 19 start of their “Back to the Root of All Evil” run.

Of course, you can see all their upcoming tour dates – and grab tickets – here.

Other Arch Enemy + Alissa White-Gluz News

These new announcements follow several months of activity for Arch Enemy.

To briefly recap, the band parted ways with White-Gluz (who joined in 2014) last November.

In their official statement, Arch Enemy said: “We’re thankful for the time and music we’ve shared and wish her all the best. Wherever there is an ending, there is also a beginning. See you in 2026.”

Likewise, White-Gluz stated: “I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Thank you, Beastligns! I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon.”

The same day (Nov. 23), White-Gluz shared a new song – “The Room Where She Died” – from her upcoming solo album, thereby adding a bit more reasoning for the split. Since then, she’s kept active with various projects, including a collaboration with Cole Rolland called “Breathing.” She also told Metal Hammer earlier this month (via MetalSucks):

I am super thrilled to be working alongside two amazingly talented guitarists; Alyssa Day and Dani Sophia. So far the music we are making together is exactly what I have always wanted. I feel like they both have such unique playing styles that complement each other to make our collaborative work super heavy, energetic, catchy and evocative at the same time. I really couldn’t be happier and more honored to be working alongside such talented and inspiring musicians. Fans won’t have to wait long at all to hear and see what we have been up to!

Going back to Arch Enemy, there was speculation that original vocalist Johan Liiva might return, but he quickly refuted any rumors: "No, I am not. I am just as surprised as all of you. I think Alissa was perfect for AE. The mystery goes on."

Then, in early February, Arch Enemy began teasing their plans for 2026, leading to conjecture about another former singer – Angela Gossow – coming back. Shortly thereafter, though, Gossow similarly answered the mystery by commenting on Arch Enemy’s teaser: “It’s not ME! But thank you for all the love! I am really excited to be involved in this new chapter as the manager. This is gonna CRUSH!”

On Feb. 19, Arch Enemy released the aforementioned “To the Last Breath,” but they hadn’t yet said who’s singing on it. It didn’t take long, however, for them to reveal that former Once Human singer Lauren Hart is their new frontwoman.

Founder Michael Amott expressed:

Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey. Working with her was an exceptional experience — her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration.

As Loudwire explained upon the announcement, Hart is “an American musician that was raised in Australia,” and she’s been a fan of Arch Enemy for many years.

"But then when [Arch Enemy's] Wages of Sin came out, I heard Angela Gossow screaming, and at first, I thought it was a guy, and when my friends were like, “no, this is a girl, here’s her photo”, I was like, “this beautiful, amazing woman is screaming on this album?!” I just felt so inspired to go in and try it.," she told Metal Magnitude in 2022.

She later formed Once Human with ex-Machine Head guitarist Logan Mader, and they put out three albums between 2015 and 2022. She’s also worked with Divine Heresy – which was started by Fear Factory guitarist/co-founder Dino Cazares – and Kamelot.

Fortunately, the news of Hart joining Arch Enemy has been met with positive reactions over the past few days.

For instance, one person wrote, “Couldn’t be a better fit, I’d been stating that for years. Excited to get into AE again.” Likewise, another fan declared: “Lauren is a beast. Her screams are more aggressive too, more reminiscent of Angela.”

With a new singer, song and tour on the horizon, 2026 is indeed shaping up to be an awesome year for Arch Enemy!

Are you excited about seeing Arch Enemy in concert this year? How are you feeling about new singer Lauren Hart? Let us know!