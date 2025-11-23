Arch Enemy Part Ways With Singer Alissa White-Gluz, Statements Issued

After over a decade together, melodic death metal masters Arch Enemy have parted ways with vocalist Alissa White-Gluz. Both parties have issued statements about the separation, which you can read below.

What Arch Enemy + Alissa White-Gluz Said

Earlier today (Nov. 23), both Arch Enemy and White-Gluz made the announcement on social media.

The band posted first, sharing an image of their logo with the following text: “Arch Enemy have parted ways with singer Alissa White-Gluz. We’re thankful for the time and music we’ve shared and wish her all the best. Wherever there is an ending, there is also a beginning. See you in 2026.”

Shortly thereafter, White-Gluz wrote a similar message:

After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways. I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Thank you, Beastligns! I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon.

You can see both posts below:

READ MORE: The 67 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2024

How Have Fans Reacted to the News?

The news is certainly surprising given that Arch Enemy just completed their tour in support of 2025’s Blood Dynasty about a week ago (per setlist.fm). While no further details have been given about why they’ve parted ways or who’ll take White-Gluz’s place, fans have shared speculation and earnest reactions.

For instance, one user on X replied to White-Gluz’s post by saying, “While I am sad about you leaving Arch Enemy, I am happy because hopefully this means that your long awaited solo album is on the horizon. Best wishes Alissa.”

Similarly, someone else commented:

This certainly wasn't on my 2025 bingo card. Worst news of 2025. Thank you for everything you've done for the band and good luck in your future endeavours. Looking forward to see what you're gonna do next. I'm glad that at least I got to see you with Arch Enemy last year live.

Over on Instagram, one fan responded to White-Gluz’s upload by simply stating: “That's the end of Arch Enemy.”

Elsewhere, another person confessed:

It's so sad to read this unexpected news, but thank you so much for everything you contributed to Arch Enemy, for every album you created with them. Each one is my favorite and always will be. Sending lots of hugs and best wishes for your new projects, dear Blue Queen.

As for White-Gluz’s Facebook post, someone wondered:

If I remember correctly, Alissa was hand-picked by Angela to replace her ( which, in my opinion, was an excellent choice ). I wonder if Angela has anyone in mind to replace Alissa...or the band will go about choosing a different way. Either way, I'm looking forward to whatever Alissa is working on, and also looking forward to whoever Arch Enemy names as their new lead singer.

You can see those replies – and others – below:

Interestingly, Arch Enemy have limited or prevented replies to their posts on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

More About Alissa White-Gluz’s History With Arch Enemy

White-Gluz officially joined Arch Enemy in early 2014 and took over for Angela Gossow (who left the vocalist position to focus on being the band’s business manager in addition to other things). At the time, Gossow explained [via Metal Hammer]:

Dear Arch Enemy fans. This is not easy to tell you. I have decided to step down from being Arch Enemy’s voice of anger. After 13 years of pure fucking metal, six studio albums and countless tours through five continents, I feel the need to enter a different phase in my life, be with my family and pursue other interests. I will however remain business manager for Arch Enemy, and I will continue to develop my artist management roster. I am staying true to my heavy metal roots, just leaving the spotlight so to speak. I am passing the torch to the super talented Alissa White-Gluz, whom I’ve known as a dear friend and a superb vocalist for many years. I always thought she deserved a chance to shine – and now she’s getting it. Just like I got that chance back in 2001.

Previously, White-Gluz formed and sang for The Agonist, and she made her studio debut with Arch Enemy on their ninth LP, 2014’s War Eternal. She went on to create three more studio records with the group – 2017’s Will to Power, 2022’s Deceivers and 2025’s Blood Dynasty – in addition to multiple live albums. Of course, the White-Gluz era of Arch Enemy also toured the world alongside notable acts such as Trivium, Fit for an Autopsy, Amorphis, Eluveitie and Kreator.

Other Arch Enemy + Alissa White-Gluz News

The deluxe edition of Blood Dynasty – which includes several bonus tracks – came out last month (about seven months after the original release). As of now, and as alluded to in their statement above, Arch Enemy are still gearing up to hit the road during the summer of 2026 by stopping by Austria, Romania, Belgium and Germany. You can see all of their upcoming dates – and grab tickets – here.

As this story was being written, White-Gluz shared a snippet of (and lyrics for) a song called “The Room Where She Died” from her upcoming solo album. Whether the album (and her solo career in general) is related to her departure from Arch Enemy remains to be seen.

White-Gluz explains:

I hope you love this first offering from my upcoming solo album. You can watch the whole video on my YouTube Channel. "The Room Where She Died" is a song that feels truly satisfying to me; like I get to express myself in so many ways that have been dormant for years. This upcoming album is diverse; and I love the idea of opening up this new chapter with this song and video, which I wrote the script for. Can't wait to share more with you!

You can see that post below: