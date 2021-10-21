Arch Enemy Debut Fierce New Song ‘Deceiver, Deceiver’

Melodic death metal masters Arch Enemy have returned with "Deceiver, Deceiver," their first original new song since issuing the Will to Power album back in 2017.

It's a ferocious track lined with rampaging rhythms and, although the melodic elements are still abundantly present, "Deceiver, Deceiver" isn't an explosion of sing-song guitar lines. Instead, the melodic elements are used to texture the darker atmosphere... well, until the solos hit toward the end.

"Surprise! We are Arch Enemy and we are back with our newest single 'Deceiver, Deceiver' which is available everywhere that you listen to music now. So go check it out and also check out our stories because we are counting down to the live music video premiere for 'Deceiver, Deceiver' later today, so we'll see you there," stated frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz in a video message on social media.

Guitarist Michael Amott commented, "Wait...what? Has it really been four years since we last released new Arch Enemy music? Time flies...especially when you tour the world for a couple of years, decide to take some time off...and then we all get hit with a global fckn pandemic! Everyone's been through hard times these last couple of years, and it's beautiful to see everything coming back now. This very much feels like the right moment to return with a brand new song, 'Deceiver, Deceiver'! Not the happiest of tunes, but believe me — we're ecstatic to be back!"

No word has come through as to whether "Deceiver, Deceiver" will be part of a new record, but with such a long gap between studio efforts, with 2019's Covered in Blood covers album serving as a stopgap, it all seems quite probable that more new original music is on the way.

Listen to the new Arch Enemy song below and read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) below as well. For now, only the audio is available, but come 12PM ET, the band will officially unveil the accompanying music video.

Arch Enemy, "Deceiver, Deceiver" Lyrics

Secrets whispered through a veil of lies

When did I become this person you despise? Open my eyes

You've been in disguise

The door is closing

You're on the outside now

It's curtain call After everything I did for you

This is what you choose to put me through?

What happened to the concept of loyalty?

I guess there really is no more honesty! Open my eyes

You've been in disguise

The door is closing

You're on the outside now

It's curtain

It's curtain call Deceiver, deceiver

My head still spinning from your Judas kiss

Deceiver, deceiver

Not one thing about you I will miss You put on a great act, I'll give you that

Go on and take a bow you despicable rat

Accept the applause, you king of whores

This is your grand finale Deceiver, deceiver

My head still spinning from your Judas kiss

Imposter, I see you

Thou beast slain, tyrant, show thy face! Open my eyes

You've been in disguise

The door is closing

You're on the outside now

It's curtain call

It's curtain call Deceiver, deceiver

I see... you!

Arch Enemy, "Deceiver, Deceiver"

Arch Enemy, "Deceiver, Deceiver" Music Video (Premieres at 12PM ET, Oct. 21)