Arch Enemy played their first show with new lead vocalist Lauren Hart on Friday (March 27), tearing through a 19-song set featuring a live debut and several songs that they hadn't performed in over a decade.

The Swedish melodic death metal veterans kicked of their brief Asian tour at East 3 Live House in Beijing, China. You can see the full setlist and videos from the performance below.

READ MORE: Who Is Lauren Hart, Arch Enemy's New Vocalist?

Arch Enemy Play Deep Cuts and Live Debut in Beijing

Arch Enemy's tour kickoff started off on a unique note as they opened their show with "Yesterday Is Dead and Gone," the lead single off 2011's Khaos Legions, which they hadn't performed since 2016. Other live rarities included "Bury Me an Angel" off their 1996 debut album Black Earth and "Silverwing" off 1999's Burning Bridges, neither of which they'd played since 2015.

Friday's show also featured the live debut of "To the Last Breath," which Arch Enemy released last month. The song marks their first release with Hart (also a member of metal band Once Human), who recently replaced lead vocalist Alissa White-Gluz after her 11-year tenure with the band.

READ MORE: Arch Enemy Release New Song 'To the Last Breath' With New Singer

Former Arch Enemy vocalist and current manager Angela Gossow called Hart her "sister at [heart]" and "such a warm and genuine human" in a statement of her own last month.

"We share the same taste in music, the same vocal technique and dedication to music, people and fitness," she said. "We have known each other personally since many years. Been following her journey with Once Human, was hoping for her breakthrough. Then I crossed my fingers for her joining another known metal band. Didn’t work out. She never gave up!"

Watch Arch Enemy Play 'Nemesis' on March 27, 2026

Watch Arch Enemy Play 'To the Last Breath' on March 27, 2026

Watch Arch Enemy Play 'The World Is Yours' on March 27, 2026

Arch Enemy - March 27, 2026 at East 3 Live House, Beijing Setlist (via setlist.fm)

1. "Yesterday Is Dead and Gone" (first time since 2016)

2. "The World Is Yours"

3. "Ravenous"

4. "War Eternal"

5. "My Apocalypse"

6. "To the Last Breath" (live debut)

7. "Blood Dynasty"

8. "Bury Me an Angel" (first time since 2015)

9. "Silverwing" (first time since 2015)

10. "The Eagle Flies Alone"

11. "No Gods, No Masters"

12. "I Am Legend / Out for Blood"

13. "Dead Bury Their Dead"

14. "Blood on Your Hands"

15. "Enemy Within"

16. "Liars & Thieves"

17. "Snow Bound"

18. "Nemesis"

19. "Fields of Desolation"

Check out some of rock and metal's other replacement singers below: