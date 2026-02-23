After the big news last week that Once Human's Lauren Hart would be Arch Enemy's new singer, former vocalist and current Arch Enemy manager Angela Gossow shared a lengthy statement speaking about their longtime friendship, her attempt to find Lauren a band to sing for and her thoughts on potentially rejoining Arch Enemy herself before the decision was made.

What Did Angela Gossow Say About Lauren Hart?

Within the posting on Gossow's social media. the former Arch Enemy vocalist and current manager laid out her long-running relationship with the former Once Human singer and her admiration of Lauren's talents.

Gossow referred to Hart as "my sister at [heart]" and noted that she was "such a warm and genuine human."

"We share the same taste in music, the same vocal technique and dedication to music, people and fitness," said Gossow of Hart. "We have known each other personally since many years. Been following her journey with Once Human, was hoping for her breakthrough. Then I crossed my fingers for her joining another known metal band. Didn’t work out. She never gave up!"

Angela Gossow Once Had Another Idea in Mind for Lauren Hart

Though Hart's journey has led her to Arch Enemy, that almost wasn't an option. According to Gossow, she was so fond of the singer that she had envisioned putting a new band together around the vocalist.

"I was looking into putting a new band together for her - thinking a cross over between Dimmu Borgir, Arch Enemy/ In Flames and Machine Head/ Once Human style," recalls Gossow. "I asked her to send in various cover tracks to get a full picture on her vocal skills (she crushed!) and started scouting for musicians fitting her talent," says Gossow. "And then things happened in the Arch Enemy camp."

Did Angela Gossow Consider Returning to Arch Enemy?

In 2014, Gossow stepped down from her role as Arch Enemy's singer, but remained intertwined with the group devoting her time to managing the band. At the time, the band moved forward with Alissa White-Gluz taking over on vocals for what proved to be a very successful run with the band.

But with White-Gluz deciding to move on to a solo career, a vacancy in the vocal spot was now open.

"I thought hard about rejoining the band. I looked at my life, my age, my still young children, my workload as the manager for @archenemyofficial. And the answer was no. Both emotionally and also rationally," said Gossow, when contemplating a return to being a full-fledged band member. She did later close out her comments by noting, "Yes, I am down for doing single shows."

But she also still had Hart in her mind and decided to submit her as a potential replacement.

"We received many applications from great vocalists all over the world," said Gossow. "I put Lauren forward to the guys. Michael connected. She recorded vocals in December 2025. She rose. Like a Phoenix to the sky. So intense. So glorious."

Gossow says of Hart, "She is Angela reincarnate. Exceeding my skills. Ready to last for decades. I am honoured and humbled to be working with her. Finally."

The Arch Enemy manager also concluded her comments by wishing her best to Alissa White-Gluz. "She is gonna kill it with her solo album! Wanted to do it since 2016. She has got some great female talent at her side and will leave her mark in the world of metal for sure."

