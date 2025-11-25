Original Arch Enemy vocalist Johan Liiva has commented on the recent departure of singer Alissa White-Gluz.

The band shared that they'd split with White-Gluz in a post on social media over the weekend, though they didn't elaborate on the reasoning. The vocalist shared her own statement shortly after.

Anytime a member of a band leaves, there's speculation about who will take their place and if a former member will return. Someone commented on one of Liiva's Facebook posts from 2024 — which was a link to Arch Enemy's song "Dream Stealer" (with White-Glutz) — asking if he is returning to the lineup.

"No, I am not," Liiva replied. "I am just as surprised as all of you. I think Alissa was perfect for AE. The mystery goes on."

See the post and a screenshot of the comment below.

When Was Johan Liiva in Arch Enemy?

Liiva served as Arch Enemy's frontman from 1995 until 2000 and thus sang on their first three albums — Black Earth (1996), Stigmata (1998) and Burning Bridges (1999). He revealed in various interviews that he was unexpectedly fired from the group.

"I wasn't that angry. I was just kind of shocked and kind of disappointed, because I wasn't expecting it," he told LoudTV.net [via Blabbermouth]. "But you just have to deal with it and accept what happened. Then, a few years later, I realized, 'Okay, this is what it's like. It's the music business."

After Liiva's split with the band, they brought Angela Gossow in on vocals until 2014 and then White-Gluz from then until 2025. He did perform with the group one other time in 2015 at a festival in Japan.

What Did Alissa White-Gluz Say About Her Split With Arch Enemy?

White-Gluz didn't get into detail about her split with Arch Enemy but alluded to something big happening next year. Read her statement below.

After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways. I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Thank you, Beastligns! I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon.

Soon after, White-Gluz shared a new solo song called "The Room Where She Died" that can be heard below.

Alissa, "The Room Where She Died"