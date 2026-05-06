DragonForce are undergoing an intriguing lineup change with the band announcing that Alissa White-Gluz, formerly of Arch Enemy, is joining the band as their co-lead vocalist alongside Marc Hudson.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the new configuration in action either, as White-Gluz will make her live debut with the band this Saturday (May 9) at Welcome to Rockville in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. This comes as the first date on the band’s 20th anniversary celebration of the Inhuman Rampage album.

dragonforce in 2026 with alissa white gluz Travis Shinn loading...

What DragonForce Had to Say About Alissa White-Gluz’s Addition

“Alissa joining the band is an expansion of everything we’ve done up to this point,” shared DragonForce co-founder and lead guitarist Herman Li.

“Twenty years is a long time to do anything, let alone survive the music industry and still be so inspired to continue doing what we love. Together we will honor what made Inhuman Rampage matter, while showing people exactly where we’re going next,” continued the guitarist. “Having Alissa in the room changes everything. She doesn't just sing, she makes all aspects of our music better. And she sounds incredible live! I can’t wait for the fans to see her and hear what we have been working on.”

While the touring celebration is front and center at the moment, the band is already working on what will be their 10th studio album with White-Gluz on board as part of the recording.

What Alissa White-Gluz Said About Joining DragonForce

“I am beyond excited to be bringing such iconic music to life with these amazingly skilled musicians in such a fun and inspiring environment,” shared White-Gluz about her latest musical venture with DragonForce. “It feels great to showcase all the colors of my voice and utilize all my singing styles in technically challenging, deeply energizing, highly addictive songs. I am so thankful for the amazing support I have been lucky enough to receive from the metal world over this wild career I’ve built; I want to keep pushing my boundaries and delivering exceptional music and live experiences to the fans that I cherish so much.”

White-Gluz started making her name in the mid-2000s with The Agonist before making the big jump in 2014 to join Arch Enemy, taking over the vocals from Angela Gossow who moved into a management role for the group. She appeared on six studio albums during her decade-plus in Arch Enemy before it was revealed earlier this year that she was stepping away from the band.

READ MORE: Arch Enemy Parts Ways With Alissa White-Gluz , Statements Issued

Alissa’s exit coincided with the revelation that she was working on a solo album and also has a new band called Blue Medusa.

What Does DragonForce With Alissa White-Gluz Sound Like?

DragonForce fans already have an idea of what White-Gluz might sound like with the band. In June 2025, she collaborated with the band on the song “Burning Heart.” The track appeared on the special edition release of DragonForce’s Warp Speed Warriors album.

DragonForce Featuring Alissa White-Gluz, "Burning Heart"

White-Gluz also let out a bit of a tease ahead of the announcement she was joining the band, posting an Instagram clip singing part of “Through the Fire and Flames.”

Where Can I See DragonForce?

So far, DragonForce only lists appearances at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals on their schedule. But more dates are expected soon. Stay tuned to the DragonForce website for additional shows and ticketing information.

See DragonForce included in our list of the 25 Best Metal Songs From 2000-2024 in the gallery below.