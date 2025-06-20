In a relatively light week for tour announcements, we got 12 more solid rock and metal tours that were revealed over the last seven days. In some cases, artists were just adding to already revealed runs, while others introduced fully fleshed out new tour legs.

The biggest run announced this week came from metalcore titans Trivium who will hit the road with Jinjer and The Heriot. Poppy has also added on to her 2025 touring, while All Time Low are also back bringing their pop-punk sounds to fans across the country.

This week also included more DragonForce shows, Geoff Tate announcing another leg of the final run of his Operation: Mindcrime touring and a pairing of classic alt-rock acts as Devo and The B-52's are teaming up for shows.

It was also a week in which we learned Vans Warped Tour would be back for 2026 and Chimaira dropped details on their year-end holiday show.

Get details on all the big tour and festival announcements of the last seven days below.

All Time Low

Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - Nov. 29

Support Acts: Mayday Parade, The Cab, Four Year Strong and The Paradox

The B-52's / Devo

Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: Lene Lovich

Close Enemies

Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - 30; Oct. 2 - Nov. 15

Support Acts: None Listed

DragonForce

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 4

Support Acts: Powerwolf

Entheos

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Dec. 6

Support Acts: Fallujah, The Zenith Passage, Tracheotomy

Notes: First Ever North American Headline Tour

Fit for a King

Tour Dates: Oct. 20 - Dec. 7

Support Acts: Make Them Suffer, Spite, 156/Silence

Stevie Nicks

Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - Nov. 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Poppy

Tour Dates: Sept. 2 - Oct. 12

Support Acts: Dying Wish, MSpaint

Static-X

Tour Dates: Sept. 12, 18; Oct. 2, 10, 17, 23

Support Acts: Dope

Notes: Additional headline dates on support tour with Mudvayne

Geoff Tate

Tour Dates: Jan. 27 - Feb. 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Performing Operation: Mindcrime for last time.

They Might Be Giants

Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - 28; Oct. 17 - Nov. 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Trivium

Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Dec. 14

Support Acts: Jinjer, Heriot

The Violent Femmes

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Also of Note:

* The Vans Warped Tour will return for 2026. Organizers announced a June 13 and 14 date as the festival will play the festival grounds of RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. next year. The lineup will be announced at a later date.

* Chimaira will take over The Agora in their hometown of Cleveland, Oho on Dec. 20 tying in with their annual "Return of Chimaira Christmas" holiday show. 200 Stab Wounds and Nunslaughter will provide support.

* Conan, Gould and Through the Eyes of the Dead will head up the 2025 edition of the RPM Fest.Aug. 29-31 in Montague, Mass. Others booked for the music weekend include Royal Thunder, Midnight, Dude, The Atomic Bitchwas, Lich King, Heavy Temple, Horrendous, Starkill and Ancient Death among others.

