Poppy is spending this summer on the road, playing 29 dates on her "Constantly Nowhere" North American Tour.

Landmvrks and Thousand Below will open throughout the tour.

Where Will Poppy Be Playing in 2026?

Poppy's tour begins July 7 in Washington, D.C. when she plays at Echostage. The "Constantly Nowhere" North American Tour will hit cities on the East Coast before heading to Canada later that month.

The tour also includes several stops in the Midwest, South and Northwest. Poppy will also play the Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 17 and the Inkarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio on July 18.

Australian and European legs of the tour are scheduled for this spring.

The "Constantly Nowhere" North American Tour concludes Aug. 19 in Nashville. A complete list of Poppy's 2026 tour dates is available below.

Poppy 2026 North American Tour Dates

July 7 – Washington, D.C. @ Echostage

July 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

July 10 – New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 11 – Boston, Ma. @ Roadrunner

July 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

July 15 – Toronto, Ontario. @ HISTORY

July 17 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Belknap Park

July 18 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Ohio State Reformatory

July 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

July 21 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club

July 22 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

July 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

July 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

July 27 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

July 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

July 31 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

Aug. 2 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Aug. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland, Theatre

Aug. 5 – Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Aug. 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Aug. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Aug. 9 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center

Aug. 11 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Aug. 12 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Aug. 13 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Aug. 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Aug. 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Aug. 18 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Aug. 19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

How To Get Tickets to See Poppy

Ticket sales for Poppy's 2026 tour begin at 12N local time Feb. 18 during an exclusive artist presale. There is also a presale for Citi cardmembers running concurrently. Both presales end at 11:59PM local time on Feb. 19.

General ticket sales will begin at 10AM local time on Feb. 20.

