Poppy Books 2026 North American Tour Dates
Poppy is spending this summer on the road, playing 29 dates on her "Constantly Nowhere" North American Tour.
Landmvrks and Thousand Below will open throughout the tour.
Where Will Poppy Be Playing in 2026?
Poppy's tour begins July 7 in Washington, D.C. when she plays at Echostage. The "Constantly Nowhere" North American Tour will hit cities on the East Coast before heading to Canada later that month.
The tour also includes several stops in the Midwest, South and Northwest. Poppy will also play the Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 17 and the Inkarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio on July 18.
Australian and European legs of the tour are scheduled for this spring.
The "Constantly Nowhere" North American Tour concludes Aug. 19 in Nashville. A complete list of Poppy's 2026 tour dates is available below.
Poppy 2026 North American Tour Dates
July 7 – Washington, D.C. @ Echostage
July 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
July 10 – New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 11 – Boston, Ma. @ Roadrunner
July 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
July 15 – Toronto, Ontario. @ HISTORY
July 17 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Belknap Park
July 18 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Ohio State Reformatory
July 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
July 21 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club
July 22 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore
July 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
July 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
July 27 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral
July 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
July 31 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center
Aug. 2 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Aug. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland, Theatre
Aug. 5 – Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Aug. 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
Aug. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Aug. 9 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center
Aug. 11 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Aug. 12 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Aug. 13 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Aug. 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Aug. 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Aug. 18 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
Aug. 19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
How To Get Tickets to See Poppy
Ticket sales for Poppy's 2026 tour begin at 12N local time Feb. 18 during an exclusive artist presale. There is also a presale for Citi cardmembers running concurrently. Both presales end at 11:59PM local time on Feb. 19.
General ticket sales will begin at 10AM local time on Feb. 20.
