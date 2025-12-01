Evanescence have announced a massive world tour for 2026 and they're bringing along some heavy-hitting opening acts.

The tour will be Evanescence's first as a headlining act in nearly four years.

Who is Opening for Evanescence in 2026?

In September, Amy Lee of Evanescence teamed up with Cortney LaPlante of Spiritbox and Poppy to release the song "End of You." The single was well-received and served as a precursor to Spiritbox and Poppy joining Evanescence as opening acts for the 2026 tour.

Lee told Rolling Stone that the trio has yet to perform the song live together, but she hopes that will happen at some point during this run.

A collaborator from another 2025 Evanescence project will also join the tour as an opener. K. Flay, who was featured on the band's "Fight Like a Girl," has been announced as an opening act along with Nova Twins.

Evanescence 2026 Tour Dates

* Spiritbox and Nova Twins

+ Poppy and K.Flay

# Poppy and Nova Twins

^ K.Flay

June 11 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

June 12 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

June 14 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

June 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *

June 17 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

June 18 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion *

June 20 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

June 21 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center *

June 23 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

June 24 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

June 26 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

June 27 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live *

June 29 – Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre *

June 30 – Montréal, Quebec @ Centre Bell *

July 8 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

July 9 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *

July 11 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *

July 12 – Kansas City, Mo. @ MORTON Amphitheater *

July 14 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater *

July 15 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

July 17 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

July 20 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

July 22 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater *

July 23 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre *

July 25 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

July 28 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

July 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *

Aug. 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

Aug. 2 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

Sept. 8 – Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena +

Sept. 10 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live +

Sept. 11 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena Birmingham +

Sept. 13 – London, U.K. @ The O2 +

Sept. 16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National #

Sept. 18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena #

Sept. 19 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Congress Center Messe Frankfurt – Festhalle Frankfurt #

Sept. 20 – Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhallen Dortmund #

Sept. 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

Sept. 23 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena #

Sept. 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom #

Sept. 26 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle #

Sept. 28 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena #

Sept. 29 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion Zurich #

Oct. 1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Olimpic Badalona #

Oct. 2 – Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre #

Oct. 4 – Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena #

Oct. 26 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^