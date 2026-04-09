After teasing new music was nearing completion just a few months back, Evanescence have made good on that promise by revealing that their sixth studio album, Sanctuary, will be arriving on June 5 through BMG.

The band revealed the big album news to coincide with a new single, "Who Will You Follow," which is set to go live at midnight ET in the United States, (The song is now live).

"This album is over three years in the making and we are so damn proud of every second of it," the band said on social media. "Hope you love it and can’t wait for you to hear it! HERE WE GO!!!"

Take a closer look at the album artwork below.

Evanescence, Sanctuary Artwork

evanescence sanctuary album art BMG loading...

Evanescence in 2026

Things are definitely ramping up for Evanescence in 2026.

The band has been building up a steady round of tour dates for 2026. They're next set to play April 25 at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas. But there's a more full-fledged tour set to kick off June 11 in West Palm Beach, Fla. That will keep them rocking North America into early August. Spiritbox and Nova Twins will provide support.

READ MORE: The Best Album By 11 Legendary 2000s Rock Bands

After that, Evanescence venture to the U.K. and Europe for shows in September and October with Poppy and Nova Twins supporting before returning to the U.S. for the Texas stop of the Sick New World festival this fall.

For all tour dates and to get ticketing info, visit the Evanescence website.

See other highly anticipated 2026 rock and metal releases below.