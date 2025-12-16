Amy Lee confirmed that a new Evanescence album will be out in 2026.

Evanescence already shared two new songs this year, "Afterlife" and "Fight Like a Girl" with K.Flay. Additionally, Lee sang on "End of You" with Poppy and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, which was not only one of the biggest collaborations in heavy music this year but was also Loudwire's pick for the Best Metal Song of 2025.

Speaking with KROQ over the weekend, Lee shared a quick update on where the band is at in the recording process for their next record, which will serve as the follow-up to 2021's The Bitter Truth.

"[It'll be out] next year," Lee said. "[I] have a few more lyrics to write but it's going very well, I'm really excited about it."

Amy Lee Gives Update on New Evanescence Album

The vocalist spoke a bit about Evanescence's next record during an interview with Loudwire Weekends host Kat Mykals at the Louder Than Life festival few months ago.

"I've been working on a new album for awhile," Lee revealed. "We're really kind of rounding the corner. We have a lot of songs in progress and we're looking to release our new album at the beginning of next year."

She clarified that "the beginning of next year" doesn't mean January, but at some point in early 2026.

Not only will Evanescence fans have more new music to look forward to from the band next year, but they also have a huge world tour planned that spans from early summer to the fall.

Poppy, Spiritbox, K.Flay and Nova Twins will serve as support on select days during the run. See the full itinerary and get tickets through Evanescence's website.