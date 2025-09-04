See the Lyrics for Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante + Poppy’s Empowering New Song ‘End of You’

These are the lyrics for Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante and Poppy's new song "End of You," which just dropped today (Sept. 4).

The trio of women teased the collaboration a little over a week ago by sharing a photo together, which generated a lot of excitement amongst the heavy music community. The idea of a project featuring the voices of Evanescence, Spiritbox and Poppy seemed too good to be true.

Fortunately for us all, it is true. "End of You" is an empowering, heavy track that sees each of the three singers take on different parts. Lee soars during the first verse and choruses while Poppy and LaPlante unleash both clean vocals and screams.

READ MORE: 10 Best 1990s Rock + Metal Collaborations

The singers also starred in a cinematic music video to go with the song, which you can see underneath the single artwork and lyrics below.

Evanescence have a show booked for Sept. 11 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Poppy is booked as the opening act. The description on the venue website currently states that the lineup is "Evanescence with Poppy and Special Guests," so perhaps they will join each other and perform "End of You" live for the first time during the show.

Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante and Poppy, 'End of You' Single Artwork

Sumerian Records Sumerian Records loading...

Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante and Poppy, 'End of You' Lyrics

I toil in silence

Don't know where my mind is

Numb from the shock of it all

Cut myself open, but I wasn't broken

Tried to fix what wasn't wrong

Can you feel it taking over

I know I'm not alone

If I must go, the waves should drag me out

When every lie was kept so close

Burned by the game for what I chose

Now you're tossing and turning

I'm pulling the plug on the dream

'Cause the end of you is the start of life for me

How was I to know

Crystalline castles turned to dust

In the palm of your hand

But I'm wide awake this time

Burn it down to find nothing inside

Can you feel it taking over

I feel it creeping in

I'm back at the edge again

When every lie was kept so close

Burned by the game, for what I chose

Now you’re tossing and turning

I’m pulling the plug on the dream

'Cause the end of you is the start of life for me

The start of life for me

My innocence was blind

Now I can finally see

The start of life for me

You make me feel so

Wide awake for good this time

You are an echo of a dream

As it fades from my mind

Wide awake for good this time

I can finally let go of the shame

As I claim my new life

Sung from a fractured lullaby

Innocence draining from our eyes

All I wanted was stolen

I hate all that I believed

I’m wide awake for good this time

You’re tossing and turning

I’m pulling the plug on the dream

'Cause the end of you is the start of life for me

[via YouTube]

Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante + Poppy, 'End of You' Music Video