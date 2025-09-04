See the Lyrics for Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante + Poppy’s Empowering New Song ‘End of You’
These are the lyrics for Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante and Poppy's new song "End of You," which just dropped today (Sept. 4).
The trio of women teased the collaboration a little over a week ago by sharing a photo together, which generated a lot of excitement amongst the heavy music community. The idea of a project featuring the voices of Evanescence, Spiritbox and Poppy seemed too good to be true.
Fortunately for us all, it is true. "End of You" is an empowering, heavy track that sees each of the three singers take on different parts. Lee soars during the first verse and choruses while Poppy and LaPlante unleash both clean vocals and screams.
The singers also starred in a cinematic music video to go with the song, which you can see underneath the single artwork and lyrics below.
Evanescence have a show booked for Sept. 11 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Poppy is booked as the opening act. The description on the venue website currently states that the lineup is "Evanescence with Poppy and Special Guests," so perhaps they will join each other and perform "End of You" live for the first time during the show.
Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante and Poppy, 'End of You' Single Artwork
Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante and Poppy, 'End of You' Lyrics
I toil in silence
Don't know where my mind is
Numb from the shock of it all
Cut myself open, but I wasn't broken
Tried to fix what wasn't wrong
Can you feel it taking over
I know I'm not alone
If I must go, the waves should drag me out
When every lie was kept so close
Burned by the game for what I chose
Now you're tossing and turning
I'm pulling the plug on the dream
'Cause the end of you is the start of life for me
How was I to know
Crystalline castles turned to dust
In the palm of your hand
But I'm wide awake this time
Burn it down to find nothing inside
Can you feel it taking over
I feel it creeping in
I'm back at the edge again
When every lie was kept so close
Burned by the game, for what I chose
Now you’re tossing and turning
I’m pulling the plug on the dream
'Cause the end of you is the start of life for me
The start of life for me
My innocence was blind
Now I can finally see
The start of life for me
You make me feel so
Wide awake for good this time
You are an echo of a dream
As it fades from my mind
Wide awake for good this time
I can finally let go of the shame
As I claim my new life
Sung from a fractured lullaby
Innocence draining from our eyes
All I wanted was stolen
I hate all that I believed
I’m wide awake for good this time
You’re tossing and turning
I’m pulling the plug on the dream
'Cause the end of you is the start of life for me
Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante + Poppy, 'End of You' Music Video
