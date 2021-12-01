Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in December

'Tis the season to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and a whole lot of rockin' birthdays. As you're decorating the tree, wrapping presents and building gingerbread houses, you can see if you share a birthday with these rockers celebrating their birthdays this month.

Tons of rock stars are turning a year older, and a year wiser this month from Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder to Slipknot's Corey Taylor and also Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx. Some rockers have more candles on their birthday cake than others, like say Ozzy Osbourne versus Billie Eilish, but we're glad this gallery of 69 musicians were born this month.

Since December is here, let's rock around the Christmas tree and into a long list of rock stars who are celebrating their birthdays this month.

