Setlist + Video – Slipknot Bring Back Classic Look at First Show With New Drummer

Slipknot played their first show of 2024 last night (April 25), which was also their first show with their new drummer after parting ways with Jay Weinberg last November. The band even adopted a mostly classic look, bringing back the red jumpsuits and some familiar masks from early in their career.

Their first performance of 2024 was initially set to take place at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival this Saturday (April 27), but on Tuesday (April 23), they surprise announced an intimate concert through the website youcantkillme.com.

It sold out in minutes. Tickets for the event were just $9, and fans were limited to two tickets each, with no refunds or transfers allowed.

The show took place at Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, Calif. near Joshua Tree National Park. The concert marked their very first with new drummer following their split with Weinberg.

See fan-filmed footage from the performance, as well as the setlist from the night, below. Setlist.fm notes that the group played the song "Prosthetics" for the first time since 2019.

The band played their last show with Weinberg in early November at the Hell and Heaven Festival in Mexico, and just days later, posted a statement announcing that they were parting ways with him.

When Weinberg broke his silence on the news, he revealed that he was "heartbroken and blindsided," as he'd only found out he was no longer in the band the same morning they shared the statement on their social media.

Weinberg's time with Slipknot may be over, but in early March, he shared that he officially joined Suicidal Tendencies as their new drummer. It's since been speculated that Eloy Casagrande, formerly of Sepultura, is Slipknot's new drummer.

So it's a new chapter for both Weinberg and Slipknot, and we wish both parties the best as they continue.

Slipknot Setlist - April 25, 2024

via Setlist.fm

01. "People = Shit"

02. "Eyeless"

03. "Disasterpiece"

04. "Before I Forget"

05. "Custer"

06. "Psychosocial"

07. "The Heretic Anthem"

08. "Unsainted"

09. "Wait and Bleed"

10. "Prosthetics"

11. "Vermilion"

12. "Duality"

13. "Spit It Out"

14. "Surfacing"