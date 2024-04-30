Slipknot Announce 2024 25th Anniversary North American Tours With Knocked Loose + More

It's going to be a big year for Slipknot, who've just announced their 2024 North American tour dates. The "Here Comes the Pain" tour will get underway Aug. 6 in Noblesville, Indiana.

The shows come as the band is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled breakout album and the 20th anniversary of their Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses record.

Slipknot tours are an event, and there's even more intrigue and interest as the band return to the road with new musicians taking over after the group parted ways with Craig Jones and Jay Weinberg last year. Former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrandes was officially confirmed by the group as Weinberg's replacement, but the mystery still remains who is filling the void left by Jones.

Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture and Vended are supporting on select dates. As previously stated, the tour gets underway Aug. 6 in Noblesville, Indiana, with dates running through the recently announced Sept. 21 Knotfest Iowa performance in Des Moines. They also have an Oct. 11 headline appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, concluding their North American touring, before finishing the year with dates in South America and Europe.

Knotfest.com’s artist presale tickets are available today at 12PM ET here. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, May 3 at 10AM Local here . All dates can be seen below and you can check Slipknot's website for additional touring details.

Slipknot 2024 North American Tour Dates

May 12 - Daytona Beach, Fla. Welcome To Rockville

May 19 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival

Aug. 06 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *

Aug. 07 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Aug. 09 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena *

Aug. 10 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

Aug. 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden *

Aug. 14 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion *

Aug. 15 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center *

Aug. 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena *

Sept. 01 - Pryor, Okla. @ ROCKLAHOMA

Sept. 07 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre #

Sept. 08 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #

Sept. 09 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 11 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

Sept. 13: - Inglewood, Calif. @ Intuit Dome #

Sept. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

Sept. 17 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center #

Sept. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

Sept. 21 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #

Oct. 11 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 19 - São Paulo, BR @ Knotfest Brasil

Nov. 08 - Guadalajara, MX @ Calle 2

Nov. 09 - Mexico City, MX @ Parque Bicentenario

Dec. 05 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Dec. 06 - Dortmund, DE @ Westfalehallen

Dec. 08 - Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle

Dec. 09 - Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Dec. 11 - Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion

Dec. 12 - Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

Dec. 14 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Dec. 15 - Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro

Dec. 17 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Dec 18 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

Dec. 20 - London, UK @ The O2

Dec. 21 - London, UK @ The O2

* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture

# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended

