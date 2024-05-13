The 2024 edition of the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida is a wrap and we've got photos from all four days of this big event!

Who Headlined Welcome to Rockville This Year?

The four-day festival got underway on Thursday with Motley Crue closing out the night. Limp Bizkit brought the house down on Friday night, followed by Foo Fighters and Slipknot on the final two days, respectively.

There were some memorable moments during those sets. Limp Bizkit welcomed Jelly Roll to the stage for a cover of The Who's "Behind Blue Eyes" and Fred Durst even did a gender reveal for two fans' upcoming baby.

Dave Grohl busted out a wicked cover of Van Halen's "Eruption"... and then the camera cut to Wolfgang Van Halen backstage, who was actually playing it while Grohl pretended to.

welcome to rockville 2024 Danny Wimmer Presents loading...

READ MORE: Six Big Things That Happened at Welcome to Rockville 2024

What Else Goes on at Welcome to Rockville?

Across the four days, Welcome Rockville welcomed about 200,000 fans in total.

Beyond music, there was a bunch of other stuff on-site to deliver a full experience. There was a burger bar with celebrity chef Chris Santos, a cereal bar, karaoke in the Church of Rock & Roll building, carnival rides and even a water slide!

And that's just some of the non-musical excitement.

See photos of this year's Welcome to Rockville directly below!