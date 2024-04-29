Knotfest Iowa 2024 Lineup Revealed – Who’s Joining Slipknot?

Slipknot have announced a 2024 edition of Knotfest that will take place in their home base of Des Moines, Iowa and they've got an amazing lineup joining them.

This would be the "One Night Only" that the band has been teasing of late on billboards, with the festival event set to take place Sept. 21 in Des Moines at Waterworks Park. It's also serving as the band's 25th anniversary celebration, according to the billing.

Who's Joining Slipknot on Knotfest Iowa?

The lineup is pretty jam packed, with Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann serving as direct support, while Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison the Well and GWAR are among the top-billed acts.

Other bands that will play the event include Vended, Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth and Spine & Dose.

What Else Do Fans Get at Knotfest Iowa?

Knotfest Iowa is thrilled to announce it will debut a revamped Knotfest Museum celebrating Slipknot’s 25 year career. A staple at Knotfests all over the world, the ante is upped this year – the Museum Experience will feature a jaw-dropping collection of artifacts from the band’s history, making this a can’t miss opportunity for fans. Tickets are strictly limited.

How Do You Get Tickets?

Tomorrow, April 30, Knotfest.com premium presale tickets will be available from 10AM-12PM CT starting at $99.50 followed by Knotfest.com general subscriber presale tickets starting at 12PM CT. Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 3 at 10AM CT to the general public starting at $125.

