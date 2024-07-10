Clown Names the Two Big Reasons Slipknot Haven’t Shared ‘Look Outside Your Window’ Yet

Shawn "Clown" Crahan said there are two big reasons Slipknot haven't shared Look Outside Your Window yet.

The percussionist recently appeared on the show Andy Hall's Access for an interview, and was once again asked about the unreleased album, which was recorded sometime during the All Hope Is Gone sessions.

The record was initially supposed to see the light of day in late 2019, but has been pushed back multiple times since. Clown promised that it would come out sometime in 2024 — but now we're more than halfway through the year, and don't have any further details about it.

"The only reason it's not been out is because A, it's a timeliness album. It can be released 10 years ago, 10 years from now, today, and so on and so forth," Clown reasoned.

"The main reason, and it sounds like BS but this is the truth, every time we've gotten it to a place where we were gonna pull the trigger, life has thrown the band through a circumstance of some sorts."

The musician assured that everything is done, including the artwork and all of the production steps, but noted that the band likes to be able to promote their releases, and the timing hasn't allowed them to do that properly yet.

READ MORE: Everything We Learned About Slipknot From Clown's Q+A on Reddit

"But I do believe we're gonna get it out this year. I don't see it as one of these things. It's not like we're gonna go tour it. That doesn't mean we won't play some shows," he continued.

"It is gonna come out. You have my word. There's no drama. It needs its right time. It needs its own space and not to share with anybody or anything else. So it has its due time in this reality. So that's all I can say."

Listen to the full interview below.

Clown answered a question about the album on Reddit in a similar way recently, noting, "Up until now things we've been doing has been taking priority. It has to come out, I promise it will come out soon."

Clown Names the 'Only' Reason Slipknot Haven't Shared 'Look Outside Your Window' Yet